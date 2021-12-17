Keith M. Cahill, 38, Iraq War veteran with an affinity for nutcrackers

Dec. 7, 2021

When Keith M. Cahill joined the Army, he may not have intended it to be a life-changing experience.

But his mother, Wende Edwards, said that for Mr. Cahill, it was.

“He went in, went into basic training ... he was there not quite a year and he was deployed to Iraq,” Edwards said of her son.

Mr. Cahill died on Dec. 7. He was 38. His mother said her son had attended the Buffalo Bills game on Dec. 6, the night before he died. A cause of death was not determined.

Mr. Cahill served in the U.S. Army, out of Fort Drum, in the 10th Mountain Division.

“He stayed in because he was very patriotic,” Edwards said of her son. “It broke his heart to be there. ... He saw a lot of bad things there ... it shaped his life.”

Not everything about his time in the service went smoothly for Mr. Cahill.

His mother said that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition common among combat veterans.