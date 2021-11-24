Kathleen Lenihan, 74, stylish host who worked in Democratic politics and government

As a campaign volunteer, she helped many candidates, including Kennedy and Masiello, who served three terms as mayor.

After working in the Buffalo Office for Assigned Counsel, which helped indigent defendants get legal help, Ms. Lenihan worked from 1978 until 1990 in the State Assembly’s Buffalo Regional office.

She then worked for eight years as an aide in Masiello’s office in City Hall. The former mayor called her “an invaluable go-to person who could always be depended upon.”

Health problems caused Ms. Lenihan to retire several years ago from her job with the Democratic Party.

“My sister could light up a room with her engaging personality and was always ready to help anyone out,” Leonard Lenihan recalled.

Family members described her as a multitalented person who loved to learn, teaching herself the intricacies of interior design, graphic arts and event planning. They said she especially enjoyed decorating her home for family and political events.

Masiello, Gov. Kathy Hochul and County Executive Mark Poloncarz were among the prominent political figures who called Ms. Lenihan’s family to express their regrets after her death.