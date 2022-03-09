Justin J. Sadkowski, 92, owned Justin Associates, excelled at tennis into his 80s

At the time of the 1999 story, Mr. Sadkowski, at his age, had been competitive in doubles with most players in the area in the range of 45 years old, The News' story said.

Mr. Sadkowski had been known for his tennis style.

"He chokes up two to three inches on his handle," The News said of Mr. Sadkowski's style of play. "He thinks this gives him a firmer grip on the racket and allows him to block back hard shots that he wouldn't be able to return if he held the racket at the bottom."

And Mr. Sadkowski had focused on matters of health, even when he wasn't on a tennis court.

He had been described as a "firm believer in vitamins, hormones and eating properly," The News' story said.

Where tennis was concerned, Mr. Sadkowski's accomplishments had included becoming a champion in open doubles play.

At the Buffalo Tennis Center, he held a position as a tennis pro.

In addition, Mr. Sadkowski had belonged to the Buffalo Racquet Club in Buffalo and the Miller Tennis Center on Sheridan Drive.