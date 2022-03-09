Justin J. Sadkowski, 92, owned Justin Associates, excelled at tennis into his 80s

April 20, 1929 – March 1, 2022
When Justin J. Sadkowski played tennis, it wasn't at the level of many. In fact, in 1999, a story in The Buffalo News by Charlie Garfinkel called Mr. Sadkowski "one of the finest tennis players for his age in Western New York."
At the time of the story, Mr. Sadkowski was about to turn 70.
And yet, as Garfinkel noted of him then, Mr. Sadkowski "stays in such tremendous condition that friends compare him to the Energizer Bunny – he keeps going and going and going."
Mr. Sadkowski, of East Amherst, who owned Justin Associates and had been a tennis pro at the Buffalo Tennis Center, died March 1 in Elderwood at Williamsville of heart failure after facing congestive heart failure and dementia. He was 92.
Mr. Sadkowski had owned Justin Associates in Williamsville for more than four decades, between 1971 and 2018. In addition, earlier in his career, he had worked for Motorola Corporation from 1961 to 1971.
His family said he never fully retired, worked into his 80s and was at the tennis court daily "giving out pointers to youngsters learning the game."
At the time of the 1999 story, Mr. Sadkowski, at his age, had been competitive in doubles with most players in the area in the range of 45 years old, The News' story said.
Mr. Sadkowski had been known for his tennis style.
"He chokes up two to three inches on his handle," The News said of Mr. Sadkowski's style of play. "He thinks this gives him a firmer grip on the racket and allows him to block back hard shots that he wouldn't be able to return if he held the racket at the bottom."
And Mr. Sadkowski had focused on matters of health, even when he wasn't on a tennis court.
He had been described as a "firm believer in vitamins, hormones and eating properly," The News' story said.
Where tennis was concerned, Mr. Sadkowski's accomplishments had included becoming a champion in open doubles play.
At the Buffalo Tennis Center, he held a position as a tennis pro.
In addition, Mr. Sadkowski had belonged to the Buffalo Racquet Club in Buffalo and the Miller Tennis Center on Sheridan Drive.
Mr. Sadkowski was born in Black Rock. He attended Buffalo Technical High School, where he graduated in 1947.
He married the former Ruth Landsittel in September 1950.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Christopher; two daughters, Cyndi Steffan and Caryn Black; three brothers, Edmund, Donat and John; two sisters, Teresa Hicks and Bernadette Sadkowski.
A memorial service will take place on April 20 in the Danzer, Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville.