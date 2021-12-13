Julie L. Dentinger, Orchard Park High School teacher, involved in yoga

“She always just did the right thing,” he said of his wife.

In August 2014, she and Dentinger married. He is the president of NOCO Enterprises and the co-founder of McGuire Development.

There was “common ground and fun in everything we did,” he said of his wife. “We just like being together.”

This year, Mrs. Dentinger had co-chaired a gala for OLV charities.

She instructed in yoga at East Meets West Yoga, a business in Buffalo, as well.

In a Facebook tribute that had drawn several dozen comments from its members, East Meets West yoga studio called Mrs. Dentinger a "dear friend, colleague and teacher."

"She was loved by so many who talk about her kindness, her generosity, her strength and resiliency," the studio posted on its Facebook page. "She leaves a gaping hole in the East Meets West community that will be hard to fill."

Survivors include her husband of more than seven years, James F.; her father, Ronald L. Chiarilli; a daughter, Angelina Cappiello; a son, Dominic Cappiello; a step-daughter, Emily Dentinger; two step-sons, Matthew and Carter Dentinger; and two sisters, Lori and Jennifer Chiarilli.

Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Mrs. Dentinger's life will be held later.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.