Julie L. Dentinger, Orchard Park High School teacher, involved in yoga

Sept. 30, 1972 - Dec. 10, 2021
Julie L. Dentinger, a teacher at Orchard Park High School who also taught yoga in Buffalo, died unexpectedly Friday in Buffalo General Hospital's Gates Vascular Institute. She was 49.
Her family said the brief illness involved recent stomach problems that were connected to a heart condition.
The former Julie Chiarilli was a Buffalo native who had more lately lived in Amherst.
Mrs. Dentinger was a teacher and a reading specialist in Orchard Park. She taught in Orchard Park High School for five years, and taught in the Depew district before that.
James F. Dentinger said his wife took joy in teaching.
“It was always about helping people, selflessly,” Dentinger said. “She would talk about how she was able to connect.”
Mrs. Dentinger graduated from SUNY Fredonia after studying early childhood education. She attended the University at Buffalo for her graduate work.
Her family said Mrs. Dentinger enjoyed planning family trips, including summers spent camping in Allegany State Park.
His wife had a personality that was “very much engaged," Dentinger said. "She was an avid reader and learner.”
“She always just did the right thing,” he said of his wife.
In August 2014, she and Dentinger married. He is the president of NOCO Enterprises and the co-founder of McGuire Development.
There was “common ground and fun in everything we did,” he said of his wife. “We just like being together.”
This year, Mrs. Dentinger had co-chaired a gala for OLV charities.
She instructed in yoga at East Meets West Yoga, a business in Buffalo, as well.
In a Facebook tribute that had drawn several dozen comments from its members, East Meets West yoga studio called Mrs. Dentinger a "dear friend, colleague and teacher."
"She was loved by so many who talk about her kindness, her generosity, her strength and resiliency," the studio posted on its Facebook page. "She leaves a gaping hole in the East Meets West community that will be hard to fill."
Survivors include her husband of more than seven years, James F.; her father, Ronald L. Chiarilli; a daughter, Angelina Cappiello; a son, Dominic Cappiello; a step-daughter, Emily Dentinger; two step-sons, Matthew and Carter Dentinger; and two sisters, Lori and Jennifer Chiarilli.
Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Mrs. Dentinger's life will be held later.