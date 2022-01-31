Josephine E. Costanzo, 100, part of family that developed Costanzo’s Bakery

April 30, 1921 – Jan. 23, 2022
The Costanzo family's business was making something that some people might take for granted: a simple loaf of bread.
But Josephine E. Costanzo still derived satisfaction from the family's baking business, said Angelo Costanzo II, one of her sons.
With her husband, Angelo Costanzo Sr., Mrs. Costanzo founded a business that supplies area delis and pizzerias with the rolls that have become an indispensable part of Western New York's love for a good sub.
Mrs. Costanzo, who was part of the family that developed the baking business that became Costanzo’s Bakery, died on Jan. 23 following a brief illness. She was 100.
“She was proud … of the accomplishment she and my father were doing,” Costanzo said of his mother. “She was proud of our Italian bread rolls ... and she was proud of the sub rolls.
“She said those are the best.”
Mrs. Costanzo had been a resident of Bristol Manor in Clarence Center.
The former Josephine Tulipane attended Mount St. Joseph’s in Buffalo. As a young woman, she had helped in her mother’s grocery store, located at Michigan Avenue and Carlton Street.
Mrs. Costanzo got married to Angelo Costanzo Sr. in St. Louis Church in Buffalo.
She took some part in the work that happened at the family's baking business, which was known as Costanzo’s Bread for a while, but later was called Costanzo’s Bakery, her son said.
She married his father and “she was taking care of all his books” for the business, Costanzo said. “She kept herself busy.”
Costanzo remembered his mother as a gentle soul, describing her as a “very mild person ... kind, considerate.”
“She never really got mad, she never got angry,” he added.
Her husband died in 1990.
A lifelong resident of the region, Mrs. Costanzo lived in Buffalo and later moved to Eggertsville.
She was Catholic, and had attended various churches throughout her life, including Holy Angels, St. Benedict's and St. Gregory’s.
Survivors include two sons, Angelo Costanzo II and Richard Costanzo; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Jane Cercone; and nieces and nephews.