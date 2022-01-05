John E. Mack, 79, Buffalo State astronomy professor with 'sparkling wit'

Oct. 7, 1942 – Dec. 29, 2021

John E. Mack might have thought a lot about celestial matters in his professional career.

But that didn't mean he couldn't connect with others on a human level as a teacher at SUNY Buffalo State for many years.

Her husband was “very empathetic to meeting them where they were,” said Jayne D. Mack, his wife of 51 years. “He took attendance.”

“He was able to imagine where the students were,” she said of her husband.

Dr. Mack, who worked as an associate professor at Buffalo State and taught astronomy at the school for 35 years, died Dec. 29, in Buffalo General Medical Center, five days after he suffered a stroke. He was 79.

Dr. Mack had been coping with dementia over some years. In 2017, he underwent brain surgery.

In his time as a professor his classes proved among some of the college's most popular.

“In his last semester there was not a seat empty,” his wife said of Dr. Mack. “Some kids took all his courses.”

He was an Elmira native and attended Elmira's Notre Dame High School.