John A. Bargnesi Sr., 83, former principal, assistant principal

Jan. 4, 1939 – Feb. 22, 2022
John A. Bargnesi Sr., whose duties spanned teaching Latin and English to working in the role of principal during a long career with the Buffalo Board of Education, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in his home following a brief illness. He was 83.
He lived in the Town of Tonawanda.
Mr. Bargnesi, in his career working for the Buffalo Board of Education, had held positions ranging from teacher to assistant principal and principal.
Among his duties, he taught English and Latin at School No. 77, and also worked as assistant principal at the school.
He held an administrator's position at the Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts.
In addition, Mr. Bargnesi had served in a coaching role with teams for debate and public speaking that participated in such events as the Richmond Speaking Contest.
He had held the post of assistant principal at Futures Academy.
Mr. Bargnesi retired in 1997, when he was serving as principal at Black Rock Academy.
He was a Buffalo native and had lived in the region his whole life, attending Bishop Timon High School, where he was a member of the high school's Class of 1956.
Mr. Bargnesi received a bachelor's degree in classical languages from St. Bonaventure University. He earned a master's degree in education from Canisius College.
To help parochial schools facing the risk of closing, Mr. Bargnesi founded Project Grace, an effort that drew its name from his granddaughter.
He was also a co-founder of an American Legion boys baseball team based in Kenmore at the Brounshidle post.
In November 1961, Mr. Bargnesi married the former JoAnn Mesi in Holy Angels parish in Buffalo.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, JoAnn Bargnesi; two sons, John A. Bargnesi Jr. and James F. Bargnesi, an Erie County Court judge; a daughter, Julie M. Bargnesi; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., in Kenmore.