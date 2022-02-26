John A. Bargnesi Sr., 83, former principal, assistant principal

Jan. 4, 1939 – Feb. 22, 2022

John A. Bargnesi Sr., whose duties spanned teaching Latin and English to working in the role of principal during a long career with the Buffalo Board of Education, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in his home following a brief illness. He was 83.

He lived in the Town of Tonawanda.

Mr. Bargnesi, in his career working for the Buffalo Board of Education, had held positions ranging from teacher to assistant principal and principal.

Among his duties, he taught English and Latin at School No. 77, and also worked as assistant principal at the school.

He held an administrator's position at the Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts.

In addition, Mr. Bargnesi had served in a coaching role with teams for debate and public speaking that participated in such events as the Richmond Speaking Contest.

He had held the post of assistant principal at Futures Academy.

Mr. Bargnesi retired in 1997, when he was serving as principal at Black Rock Academy.