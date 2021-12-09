Jeffery S. Willoughby Sr., 69, president of Willoughby Insurance

July 22, 1952 – Dec. 6, 2021
Jeffery S. Willoughby Sr. of Amherst had a finely developed sense of joie de vivre, according to his family, though it did not interfere with acuity in business.
The longtime president of Willoughby Insurance – known locally for the motto "Willoughby Will When Nobody Will" – died Monday in Sisters Hospital surrounded by his immediate family following a long illness. He was 69.
Born in Buffalo, Mr. Willoughby grew up in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, where he and his wife, the former Doreen Zielinski, first met as children and later married in 1974. She said she was attracted to his red hair.
Mr. Willoughby graduated from Bennett High School and attended Jamestown Community College before earning his bachelor's degree at the University at Buffalo in the early 1970s. His son Craig said Mr. Willoughby always intended to work for the company that was founded by his father, Walter Willoughby.
"He went to college to get the education, but it was always on his mind to come back to do that," Craig Willoughby said.
In addition to its home office at 1523 Main St. on the corner of East Ferry Street in Buffalo, the company also has offices in South Buffalo, Blasdell, the Town of Tonawanda and Niagara Falls.
Mr. Willoughby was active with business operations and was a member of the New York Auto Insurance Plan governing committee until his illness prevented him from working earlier this year.
He was a member of the East Side Kiwanis Club in the 1970s and was a member of the Buffalo Bills Booster club in the 1970s and 1980s.
"His passion was to live life," Craig Willoughby said. "He loved to party. He loved to drink ... and he was a big-time gambler."
Craig Willoughby said his father also loved to travel, particularly to locales where there were casinos.
"We would take a trip from Harrah's in South Lake Tahoe all the way up to Squaw Valley and go skiing for the day. Then a limo would come and pick us up and bring us home," he added.
Craig Willoughby said his father was also a generous man. He recalled that when he was in the first grade, his father took his entire class to the Marriott Hotel for a swimming party.
"It was an open-door policy. Any of my friends that came over, they would go to Cedar Point with us. They would go on vacations and skiing in Ellicottville with us. He would buy dinners for the whole football team when I was in high school. He was truly an honest, genuine and giving kind of soul," Craig Willoughby said.
In addition to his wife of 47 years, and son Craig, he also is survived by another son, Jeffery S.; five sisters: Linda Edwards, Candy Vogel, Cindy Becker, Wendy Morcio, and Nancy Dimello; a brother, James Powers, and two grandchildren.
A private burial is planned, and a celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.