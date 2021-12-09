Jeffery S. Willoughby Sr., 69, president of Willoughby Insurance

Mr. Willoughby was active with business operations and was a member of the New York Auto Insurance Plan governing committee until his illness prevented him from working earlier this year.

He was a member of the East Side Kiwanis Club in the 1970s and was a member of the Buffalo Bills Booster club in the 1970s and 1980s.

"His passion was to live life," Craig Willoughby said. "He loved to party. He loved to drink ... and he was a big-time gambler."

Craig Willoughby said his father also loved to travel, particularly to locales where there were casinos.

"We would take a trip from Harrah's in South Lake Tahoe all the way up to Squaw Valley and go skiing for the day. Then a limo would come and pick us up and bring us home," he added.

Craig Willoughby said his father was also a generous man. He recalled that when he was in the first grade, his father took his entire class to the Marriott Hotel for a swimming party.