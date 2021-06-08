Jeanne L. Ray, 89, longtime secretary to editors of The News

As dictation clerk, she translated choppy, spoken sentences from reporters and rural correspondents, said Cuddihy. "Her grammar and spelling were better than theirs, so she just rewrote their stories on the spot," he said. "She would repair their work as it came in."

Cuddihy recalled one day when an imperious newsroom manager, "in a fit of pique," reached out with one arm and swept two-thirds of the things on his desk to the floor. Mrs. Ray happened to be walking by and he barked, "Young lady, pick those things up!"

"She looked at him, and with her arm she swiped the other third of the things onto the floor and walked away," said Cuddihy, laughing. "We were all aghast that she would do that. Young women didn't do that in the '50s, but she was already a woman who could take care of herself."

In March 1961, Mrs. Ray was appointed secretary to Mr. Neville, who was the managing editor.

When Mr. Neville became executive editor in 1966, Mrs. Ray continued as his secretary. After his death in June 1969, she worked as secretary to the two managing editors, Elwood Wardlow and Murray B. Light, and when Mr. Light became editor in 1979, she continued as his secretary.