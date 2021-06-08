Jeanne L. Ray, 89, longtime secretary to editors of The News

Jan. 1, 1932 – May 29, 2021
For nearly 30 years, phone callers and visitors to the top editor of The Buffalo News first spoke with Jeanne L. Ray.
As secretary from 1961 to 1998 for editors Paul E. Neville and Murray B. Light and managing editor Elwood Wardlow, Mrs. Ray handled everyone from powerful politicians to annoyed readers.
With her melodious, youthful-sounding voice, "She was always calming, even though she wouldn't give an inch," said retired News Managing Editor Edward Cuddihy. "She was tough, but she was also cheerful and soothing. She was able to say 'no' very nicely."
Mrs. Ray died in the Weinberg Campus, where she had lived for more than five years. She was 89.
Mrs. Ray was born Jeanne LePage in Buffalo, the second daughter of Weston R. and Margaret Riley LePage. She grew up in the home owned by her mother's father on Helen Place on the Upper West Side.
She graduated from Nardin High School in three years, then began work at The Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 1950, as a copy aide. Although she was a self-taught typist who used only a few fingers on each hand, she typed with lightning speed, said her longtime coworker and friend Lisa Muehlbauer.
In quick succession, Mrs. Ray was promoted to chief copy aide, then to editorial assistant, then to dictation clerk.
As dictation clerk, she translated choppy, spoken sentences from reporters and rural correspondents, said Cuddihy. "Her grammar and spelling were better than theirs, so she just rewrote their stories on the spot," he said. "She would repair their work as it came in."
Cuddihy recalled one day when an imperious newsroom manager, "in a fit of pique," reached out with one arm and swept two-thirds of the things on his desk to the floor. Mrs. Ray happened to be walking by and he barked, "Young lady, pick those things up!"
"She looked at him, and with her arm she swiped the other third of the things onto the floor and walked away," said Cuddihy, laughing. "We were all aghast that she would do that. Young women didn't do that in the '50s, but she was already a woman who could take care of herself."
In March 1961, Mrs. Ray was appointed secretary to Mr. Neville, who was the managing editor.
When Mr. Neville became executive editor in 1966, Mrs. Ray continued as his secretary. After his death in June 1969, she worked as secretary to the two managing editors, Elwood Wardlow and Murray B. Light, and when Mr. Light became editor in 1979, she continued as his secretary.
On Oct. 19, 1987, she was promoted to executive assistant to Mr. Light. An adept manager, Mrs. Ray "kept track of everybody and everything," Cuddihy said, until she retired on Sept. 23, 1998.
She and Robert R. Ray married on July 19, 1953, and settled in a 1903 E.B. Greene-designed half-timbered home on Dorchester Road.
She and her husband enjoyed their role as godparents of Susan Luciano, the fifth child of Dureen Miller, Mrs. Ray's best friend from youth.
Mrs. Ray "taught us how to skate, anything you can imagine," said Luciano. "It was really wonderful, and I was really, really lucky. Jeanne always made sure I had anything I ever wanted."
Mrs. Ray's husband died of cancer in 1982. "She took care of him, then her mom got dementia, and she took care of her mom, all while she was working at The News," said Luciano.
After Mrs. Ray retired, she sold her home on Dorchester Road and bought a house on the beach.
"She had a ton of good friends, and she had the best parties at the lake," Luciano said. "Everybody from The News, and anybody who needed somewhere to go on the Fourth of July, Jeanne rolled out the welcome mat. She was incredible."
In her later years, Luciano would stop by Mrs. Ray's home to make sure she had everything she needed.
"I'd get her all set and locked in, and when I'd pull away, I'd look back and she would be at the front door, opening the door, letting any stray animal that was outside in," said Luciano.
"She was not a judgmental person," said Muehlbauer. "She had a lot of empathy, she would never judge anyone, and she always put herself in the other person's shoes."
Mrs. Ray was "a very kind person, and very beautiful, inside and out, but she was totally unaware of how beautiful she was," Muehlbauer said.
Besides her goddaughter, Mrs. Ray is survived by her sister, Lorraine Sprissler, and a nephew.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buffalo.