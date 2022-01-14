Jean P. Penberthy, 101, taught piano out of her Tonawanda home

April 26, 1920 -- Jan. 2, 2022
Jean P. Penberthy may have learned to play the piano in her early years.
But, as an adult, her reach as a pianist and piano teacher was wider than even she might have dreamed.
“It started out with the children on our street,” Arleen Fill, Penberthy's daughter, said, of her mother's piano instruction. “My mom never advertised a day in her life ... but she had some tremendous, tremendous students.”
Even now, her mother's reach as an instructor is hard to measure, in terms of her total number of students, her daughter said.
Penberthy, who lived in the City of Tonawanda, died Jan. 2, 2022, at her daughter’s home in the Town of Tonawanda after a brief illness. She was 101.
The former Jean Landry was a native of Oneonta. She had been called Genevieve originally as a child, but later went by Jean.
She graduated from Oneonta Normal School, which is now Oneonta State, finishing a degree in elementary education in 1940. She was a teacher for about three years.
On April 11, 1945, she married John E. Penberthy.
Of Mrs. Penberthy's upbringing in Oneonta, Fill said her mother went to a Catholic school and it was the nuns there who taught her how to play piano.
In Tonawanda, when her mother worked as a piano teacher to kids, Fill said, “We had to sit in the living room and behave.”
“She played piano until she was 100 years old,” Fill said of her mother.
One former student of Penberthy's, Donald W. Clifford, who studied with Penberthy from 1959 to 1965, said that Penberthy was “a person who was always present.”
Piano could take some adjustment, of course.
“When I first started, I did not like it much at all,” Clifford said. “I actually enjoyed the lessons with Jean.”
“Her religion was very important to her,” Clifford said of his former instructor.
Penberthy belonged to St. Francis of Assisi Church in the City of Tonawanda, and had been a Eucharistic minister.
Penberthy taught her lessons at the family's home, not at a music school.
But her mother received “more than enough business,” Fill said.
Survivors include a daughter, Arleen Fill; a son, Richard Penberthy; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.