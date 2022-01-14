Jean P. Penberthy, 101, taught piano out of her Tonawanda home

April 26, 1920 -- Jan. 2, 2022

Jean P. Penberthy may have learned to play the piano in her early years.

But, as an adult, her reach as a pianist and piano teacher was wider than even she might have dreamed.

“It started out with the children on our street,” Arleen Fill, Penberthy's daughter, said, of her mother's piano instruction. “My mom never advertised a day in her life ... but she had some tremendous, tremendous students.”

Even now, her mother's reach as an instructor is hard to measure, in terms of her total number of students, her daughter said.

Penberthy, who lived in the City of Tonawanda, died Jan. 2, 2022, at her daughter’s home in the Town of Tonawanda after a brief illness. She was 101.

The former Jean Landry was a native of Oneonta. She had been called Genevieve originally as a child, but later went by Jean.

She graduated from Oneonta Normal School, which is now Oneonta State, finishing a degree in elementary education in 1940. She was a teacher for about three years.

On April 11, 1945, she married John E. Penberthy.