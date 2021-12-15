James R. Walsh, 84, founding partner at Buffalo law firm and prison minister

Of her father's work with the Kairos ministry, Ortolani said "giving people hope was a big thing" for him.

Mr. Walsh was also involved with St. Ann's parish on Buffalo's East Side. He had been a member of the parish council starting in 1974.

Ortolani said her father's work at St. Ann's was "a longstanding relationship" and he was part of an active group that tried to stave off its closure amid dwindling numbers.

"He was a doer," Ortolani said. "He was a down in the trenches guy."

"It was basically marked for demolition," Ortolani said of her father's church. "He really fought to the end."

Sister Nancy Zelma, a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity, said she had known Mr. Walsh through his connection to St. Ann’s.

"I knew Jim because of his generosity," she said. "He did many of the fundraising events for the parish."

She knew him to be a person of faith.

"He was a strong, faith-filled person," Sr. Zelma said. "His world was very big."

Mr. Walsh retired on Jan. 1, 2011.