James A. Brisolari, 74, investment broker

July 9, 1947 -- June 25, 2022

James A. Brisolari, who worked in the financial arena, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, after lengthy struggles with kidney disease. He was 74.

Mr. Brisolari was a resident of Youngstown.

In his professional career, Mr. Brisolari worked as an accountant and then an investment broker at places including A.G. Edwards and also at  Securities America, located in Williamsville.

Mr. Brisolari was a native of the Bronx, and he graduated from the Bronx's Mt. St. Michael Academy in 1965.

In addition, he graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1970.

Over his lifetime, Mr. Brisolari was a hunter and a golfer.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, the former Elissa J. Pellerzi Brisolari.

Memorial services will be announced in the future.

