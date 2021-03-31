Jacqueline C. Groszkowski, 77, longtime teacher 'left world a better place'

Oct. 4, 1943 – March 26, 2021

Jacqueline C. Groszkowski spent her life giving to others.

As a Cleveland Hill teacher, she encouraged and supported her pupils. An award-winning quilter, she gave hundreds of her creations to people in hospitals and serving in the military. She donated gallons of blood to the Red Cross and platelets to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"Her generosity was far-reaching," said Sandra Ash, one of her two daughters. "She left the world a better place and that is testimony of a life well lived."

Mrs. Groszkowski died of Covid-19 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where she had been a patient for 16 days. The Lockport resident was 77.

Mrs. Groszkowski, known as Jackie, was born in Buffalo, the only child of Eugene and Micha Salwa Bednarczyk Wajtkus, who raised her in Kaisertown. A 1961 graduate of South Park High School, she earned a bachelor's degree in Education in 1964 and a master's degree in Learning and Instruction in 1992, both from from SUNY Buffalo State.