Jacqueline C. Groszkowski, 77, longtime teacher 'left world a better place'

Oct. 4, 1943 – March 26, 2021
Jacqueline C. Groszkowski spent her life giving to others.
As a Cleveland Hill teacher, she encouraged and supported her pupils. An award-winning quilter, she gave hundreds of her creations to people in hospitals and serving in the military. She donated gallons of blood to the Red Cross and platelets to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
"Her generosity was far-reaching," said Sandra Ash, one of her two daughters. "She left the world a better place and that is testimony of a life well lived."
Mrs. Groszkowski died of Covid-19 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where she had been a patient for 16 days. The Lockport resident was 77.
Mrs. Groszkowski, known as Jackie, was born in Buffalo, the only child of Eugene and Micha Salwa Bednarczyk Wajtkus, who raised her in Kaisertown. A 1961 graduate of South Park High School, she earned a bachelor's degree in Education in 1964 and a master's degree in Learning and Instruction in 1992, both from from SUNY Buffalo State.
After earning her bachelor's degree, Mrs. Groszkowski taught first grade at the Rice Road school of the Iroquois Central School District for two years, then moved to Cleveland Hill Elementary School, where she taught first and third grade, then kindergarten for 23 years.
She married Leon Groszkowski on Oct. 22, 1966, in St. Casimir's Church in Buffalo.
While the family was living in Cheektowaga from 1968 to 1995, Mrs. Groszkowski was an active member and lector in Infant of Prague Church.
From 1977 to 1987, she led Troop 1261 Junior and Cadette Girl Scout Troop, which met at the Cleveland Drive Lutheran Church in Cheektowaga.
The family moved to Lockport in 1995, and Mrs. Groszkowski joined St. Mary's Church in Gasport, where she also coordinated Vacation Bible School.
Mrs. Groszkowski retired in 2002.
She was an active member and past president and board member of the Amherst Quilt Guild. "She was an award winning quilter," said her daughter. "She made quilts of all sizes using traditional patterns and more recently designing her own."
The traditional quilts she sewed were based on antique patterns reproduced by the Amherst Quilt Guild.
Mrs. Groszkowski donated hundreds of her quilted creations to Roswell Park, Women and Children's Hospital, Erie County Medical Center, the Erie County Home, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Buffalo General Medical Center.
Through her friends in the quilt guild, she made contact with active duty military members and donated quilts to the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and Wounded Warriors.
She also donated quilts to North Dakota Indian reservations and hand-sewed dresses for poor girls in Mexico to help them avoid being targeted by human traffickers.
From the 1980s to the early 2000s, Mrs. Groszkowski donated whole blood to the American Red Cross, earning a 40 gallon award pin. She donated platelets to Roswell Park.
Mrs. Groszkowski enjoyed traveling, visiting 46 states. She enjoyed seeing Broadway musicals in local theaters, playing Yahtzee and cheering on her grandchildren at sporting, scouting and extracurricular events, her family said.
Besides her husband of 54 years, Leon Groszkowski, Mrs. Groszkowski is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Ash and Darlene Mischler; four grandsons and a granddaughter.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Swormville.