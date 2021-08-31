Howard M. Frawley Jr., 75, served 16 years as mayor of Angola

Mr. Frawley was a member of the class of 1964 of Lake Shore Central High School, where he competed in basketball, baseball, volleyball, and track and field.

After graduation, he moved to Detroit, where he served an apprenticeship as a ceramic tile and marble setter. He returned home to Angola in 1970 and worked as a tile setter, for a time operating a storefront on Commercial Street in the village.

Soon after returning, he became active in the Evans Jaycees and the Angola Moose Lodge, as well as other social and community organizations.

He married Margaret M. Zaranski on May 19, 1973.

In 1983, Mr. Frawley was appointed to an unexpired term on the Village Planning Board. He joined the Village Board as a trustee in 1997, and in 1998 he headed the village's 125-Year Quasquicentennial celebration.

In 1999 and 2003, he was re-elected to the village board, and in 2005, he was elected mayor. At his first meeting as mayor, Mr. Frawley told the crowd of 80 people, "I believe that the people have the right to have open government. I will do everything I can so that the people of the Village of Angola and Town of Evans get to hear and see everything that is going on."