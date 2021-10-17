HEARD, Ruth A.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest peacefully October 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Tyrone Heard; devoted mother of Theresa Heard, Tyrone Heard, Jr., Ronnette (Walter) Donaldson, Terrance (Nina) Heard and the late Richard Heard; adored grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Nellie Kate Anderson and the late John Doyle and family; dear sister of Cecelia Folmar, Yvonne Anderson, John Phillip Anderson and Simmone Anderson; she is also survived by many loving friends and relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday, October 22, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at the St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo, NY. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com