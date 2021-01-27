GREENAWALT - Scott M.

Age 49, of the Town of Amherst, past away peacefully, January 26, 2021, while surrounded by his family. Scott was an employee of Grand Island Sales and Service for over 15 years. He was a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose. Scott enjoyed hunting, camping, bowling, boating, NASCAR, motorcycles, golf, darts, and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. Beloved husband of Amy (Kasperek) Greenawalt, dear father of Alexis (fiancée Kevin Swanson) Iser; son of Jack and Kathleen (Wheaton) Greenawalt. Brother of Carrie (Michael) Grant. Uncle of Kindra, Allison, Laura, Skye and Mitchell. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Thursday, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, occupancy limitations will be observed. Funeral Services will be held privately due to Covid-19 restrictions. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery will be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com