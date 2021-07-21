Frederick W. Halt, 89, was BPO's second chair trombone for 36 years

Feb. 4, 1932 – July 14, 2021

Frederick W. Halt often said that he considered himself one of the luckiest men in the world, because he was passionate about both his profession and his hobby.

He played with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for 36 years as second chair trombonist. During his free time, he was an avid private pilot who enjoyed flying his Piper Cherokee.

Mr. Halt died in his Grand Island home Wedesday after a lengthy illness. He was 89.

"He appreciated that he was able to have a career with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra doing what he loved, surrounded by talented colleagues," said his wife, Patricia. During his tenure with the orchestra, which began in 1959, he performed at Kleinhans Music Hall, Carnegie Hall and throughout Europe and the United States.

As a contract musician who performed at other venues when the orchestra was not in session, Mr. Halt accompanied many stars, including Elvis Presley at Shea's Buffalo Theatre and Liberace and Sammy Davis Jr. at Melody Fair in North Tonawanda.

Mr. Halt was born in Marion, Ohio, the youngest of three sons of Irey and Clara Mayer Halt. He began playing the trombone at the age of 5.