Frank Sbrocchi, 94, master tailor who outfitted many Bills players

April 6, 1927 – Jan. 1, 2022
Frank Sbrocchi may have come to the United States from Italy as a teenager.
But he surely hit a pinnacle of success in America when he loaned his car to President John F. Kennedy during a stop in Niagara Falls in 1962.
Mr. Sbrocchi had a Cadillac convertible, often parked in front of his downtown Niagara Falls business, which caught the eye of local Democrats preparing for Kennedy's campaign stop in Niagara Falls ahead of that year's midterm election.
“They asked if they could use his vehicle,” said Anthony Sbrocchi, his son. “He was the first Catholic president ... he was all about that.”
Mr. Sbrocchi, who served as a master tailor in Amherst and was an owner of Frank and Nick Cleaners in Niagara Falls, died in his home on Jan. 1 after suffering a stroke. He was 94.
Mr. Sbrocchi most recently lived in Wheatfield, but earlier in his life, he had been a resident of Niagara Falls.
He was a native of Roseto Valfortore in Puglia, Italy. When he was 13 years old, he emigrated to the United States.
Mr. Sbrocchi had a talent for tailoring, his son said.
“I think he had the talent of listening to what people wanted,” Anthony Sbrocchi said of his father. “He listened to what their needs were.”
Mr. Sbrocchi had a style and manner that was “very outgoing, people person. Loved people,” his son said. “Strong faith, strong, Catholic faith.”
He was a co-owner of Frank and Nick Cleaners, along with his brother Nick, which was located on Third and Niagara streets downtown.
In addition, in Amherst, Mr. Sbrocchi was employed as a master tailor at Harry's Clothing. The store was frequented by players for the Buffalo Bills, making him the go-to tailor for their gameday wardrobes.
“He enjoyed it," his son said. "He enjoyed his little bit of celebrity.”
Mr. Sbrocchi ”had a great personality," Anthony Sbrocchi said. "He was very warm and welcoming and brought out the best in others.”
In 1964, Mr. Sbrocchi was married in Pompeii, Italy to the former Emma Verrilli.
“He loved his Italian heritage,” Anthony Sbrocchi said of his father. “He loved both.”
Survivors include his wife; a son, Anthony; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Saturday in Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Church, at 1413 Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls.