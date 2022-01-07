Frank Sbrocchi, 94, master tailor who outfitted many Bills players

April 6, 1927 – Jan. 1, 2022

Frank Sbrocchi may have come to the United States from Italy as a teenager.

But he surely hit a pinnacle of success in America when he loaned his car to President John F. Kennedy during a stop in Niagara Falls in 1962.

Mr. Sbrocchi had a Cadillac convertible, often parked in front of his downtown Niagara Falls business, which caught the eye of local Democrats preparing for Kennedy's campaign stop in Niagara Falls ahead of that year's midterm election.

“They asked if they could use his vehicle,” said Anthony Sbrocchi, his son. “He was the first Catholic president ... he was all about that.”

Mr. Sbrocchi, who served as a master tailor in Amherst and was an owner of Frank and Nick Cleaners in Niagara Falls, died in his home on Jan. 1 after suffering a stroke. He was 94.

Mr. Sbrocchi most recently lived in Wheatfield, but earlier in his life, he had been a resident of Niagara Falls.

He was a native of Roseto Valfortore in Puglia, Italy. When he was 13 years old, he emigrated to the United States.