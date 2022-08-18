Frank J. Stahl Jr., 80, ran Buffalo's Office of Citizen Participation and Information

July 31, 1941 – July 9, 2022

Frank J. Stahl Jr., who had a career in city government that lasted more than 35 years, died on July 9 in the Brothers of Mercy site in Clarence, after congestive heart failure. He was 80.

Mr. Stahl worked in the City of Buffalo's departments of urban renewal and community development, working for the city from 1967 to 2002.

“He certainly had a lot to do with Buffalo and the beginning of what it is today," said Patrick Stahl, his son. "He wanted to be remembered for his accomplishments."

Mr. Stahl was appointed executive director of the city's Office of Citizen Participation and Information in 1980, a position he held until 1986, when he returned to a civil service title and served as assistant director.

Mr. Stahl took on the role of working more closely with planning and implementing of the city's capital budget in 1986.

During his career in government, Mr. Stahl took part in the planning and promotion of residential and commercial revitalization programs and projects.

He also worked on the preparation of the annual capital expenditures budget.

Mr. Stahl aided in the coordination of the city’s community relations efforts, along with Freedom of Information responses and public participation obligations. Among his duties were public hearings and the organization and review of recommendations of citizen planning committees.

Mr. Stahl retired in 2002.

A Buffalo native, he graduated from Canisius High School in 1959 and from the University of Notre Dame in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He was a big Notre Dame football and Buffalo Bills fan, often attending their games.

Mr. Stahl married the former Susan Weisbeck in November 1968.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his two sons, Patrick and Brian.

Mr. Stahl's long-standing tradition was "movie night," treating his sons to dinner and a movie once a week.

"He was a wonderful father to Brian and myself," Patrick Stahl said. "He had a nice, long life."

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered on July 16 in St. Gregory the Great Church in Williamsville.