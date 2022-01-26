Frank A. Perna, 93, started Perna Funeral Home

Dec. 17, 1928 – Jan. 23, 2022

Frank Anthony Perna didn't come from a line of morticians.

But an interest in the field led him to mortuary school in 1953 and a long career running Perna Funeral Home, which he started in a retrofitted grocery store on the West Side and eventually grew into two Buffalo locations.

His daughter Constance Perna said he was a "very sensitive, compassionate person" who was fastidious about details.

Mr. Perna, an Amherst resident, died on Sunday of natural causes. He was 93.

Mr. Perna went to the Simmons School of Mortuary Science in Syracuse and graduated from the school in 1953.

Two years later, in 1955, Mr. Perna founded the Perna Funeral Home in Buffalo, which was located on Massachusetts Avenue.

Mr. Perna opened another location on Hertel Avenue eight years after that, in 1963.