Frank A. Perna, 93, started Perna Funeral Home

Dec. 17, 1928 – Jan. 23, 2022
Frank Anthony Perna didn't come from a line of morticians.
But an interest in the field led him to mortuary school in 1953 and a long career running Perna Funeral Home, which he started in a retrofitted grocery store on the West Side and eventually grew into two Buffalo locations.
His daughter Constance Perna said he was a "very sensitive, compassionate person" who was fastidious about details.
Mr. Perna, an Amherst resident, died on Sunday of natural causes. He was 93.
Mr. Perna went to the Simmons School of Mortuary Science in Syracuse and graduated from the school in 1953.
Two years later, in 1955, Mr. Perna founded the Perna Funeral Home in Buffalo, which was located on Massachusetts Avenue.
Mr. Perna opened another location on Hertel Avenue eight years after that, in 1963.
In addition to the scores of grieving families who he helped honor their loved ones, Mr. Perna was among a cohort of local funeral directors who worked to organize the transport of 28 soldiers in the War of 1812 from Canada over the Peace Bridge, so they could be buried on American soil.
Mr. Perna won recognition from the U.S. Army in 1988 for his efforts.
Mr. Perna retired at age 68 in 1997 after selling the business to his daughter Constance and his late son-in-law Michael Pellegrino. Over the years, the Perna Funeral Home business that he founded became Perna Pellegrino, and then it changed into the Perna, Dengler & Roberts business.
At work, he was “very fastidious about everything he did" and was "very meticulous" in his habits, his daughter said.
“At 93, he still shaved every day,” she added.
A Buffalo native, Mr. Perna attended Holy Angels Collegiate Institute, where he was a champion track athlete. He graduated in 1948.
In 1952, he married the former Mary Delores DiNatale. He was Catholic and brought the family to church every Sunday, his daughter said.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Salvatore and Anthony; two daughters, Constance Perna and Mary Ann Perna; and a sister, Rose Scro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, in St. Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church, at 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville.