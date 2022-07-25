Francis A. Balcerzak, 82, vice president for business affairs at Daemen

July 5, 1940 – July 8, 2022

Francis A. Balcerzak of Amherst, who served as Daemen University's vice president for business affairs for 20 years, died July 8 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital after a long illness. He was 82.

His work helped shape the Amherst campus and the surrounding neighborhood.

"Frank was a valued member of the Daemen community and an important part of the pivotal progress of the college. He will be dearly missed," Daemen President Gary A. Olson said in a message to the university's employees.

Mr. Balcerzak played a role in the construction of the Charles Lumsden gymnasium, the business and commerce building and Schenck Hall, which houses the physical therapy program.

He also oversaw renovation work at Rosary Hall plus the expansion of student housing, with the addition of the Campus Village apartments.

In 1994, when a group of homeowners fought Daemen over site of proposed science building, Mr. Balcerzak described how the college's business and commerce division was split among three buildings and emphasized how imperative it was to correct that before the college's 1995 reaccreditation.

A certified public accountant, he served as Daemen's vice president of business affairs from 1981 until his retirement in 2001. Before arriving at Daemen, Mr. Balcerzak worked at the University at Buffalo as assistant director of internal audit.

"Frank didn't say a lot, but when he did everyone paid attention and tended to follow his advice," former Daemen President Martin Anisman said in a message to employees that was shared by Olson.

"Virtually everyone who worked with him regarded him with great affection," Anisman said. "I honestly cannot recall anyone saying a bad word about him in the over 25 years that I knew him. He was a diligent, hardworking individual, who quietly worked many nights and weekends."

After his retirement, Mr. Balcerzak suffered a heart attack and a stroke in 2005, but he maintained a bright outlook during his recovery, which his wife Judith Balcerzak attributed to "his perseverance."

Mr. Balcerzak served on the board of MusicalFare Theatre for many years.

He married the former Judith Gorny in 1963.

Mr. Balcerzak served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1968 on active duty as well as in the active reserve.

The Buffalo native graduated from Hutchinson Central Technical High School in 1958. Mr. Balcerzak earned a bachelor of science degree in 1964 from the University at Buffalo.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, David Balcerzak; a daughter, Karen Piotrowski; and five grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 6 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville.