Feb. 27, 1936 – April 26, 2023

Zelva W. "Dolly" Ladds, active as a volunteer with charitable, cultural and philanthropic organizations, died April 26 in her home in the Elmwood Village. She was 87.

Born Zelva Warner in Minneapolis, Minn., she grew up in Minneapolis and Dallas, Texas, where she completed high school at the Hockaday School.

While attending Bennett Junior College in Millbrook, N.Y., she met Herbert P. Ladds Jr., a student at Williams College, and they were married in 1956.

While her husband was in the Air Force, they lived in Homestead, Fla., and Sacramento, Calif. She began her charitable work in Cleveland, Ohio; Houston, Texas; and Parkersburg, W. Va., while he was an executive with True Temper Corp. They came to Buffalo after he was named vice president of sales and marketing in 1971 at Columbus McKinnon Corp, where he later became president and chief executive officer.

Mrs. Ladds was president of the Junior Board of Buffalo General Hospital, chairwoman of Artpark & Company and chaired committees for fundraisers with the Women's Committee of the Studio Arena Theatre and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Women's Committee. She also was active with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Junior League of Buffalo, the United Way and Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

She and her husband sponsored one of the Herd About Buffalo sculptures for the Roswell Park fundraiser in 2000 and she was among the honorees at the annual YWCA Leader Luncheon in 2001.

A competitive golfer and tennis player, she won club tournaments at the Country Club of Buffalo and played with the senior women's team from Buffalo in the U.S. Tennis Association League Tennis National Championships in Tempe, Ariz., in 1992.

After her husband retired in 1996, they moved to Sea Island, Ga., and spent summers in Buffalo and at their cottage in Abino Hills, Ont.

Survivors include a daughter, Helen Ladds Marlette; a son, Herbert P. III; a sister, Anne Warner Velie; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Her husband died in 2017. Another daughter, Julia Ladds Clauss, a decorative painter, died May 6.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 8 in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave.