July 26, 1950 – July 31, 2023

William S. Lisk Jr., retired owner of two recycling businesses, died unexpectedly July 31 in his North Buffalo home, five days after his 73rd birthday.

Born William S. Lyczkowski Jr. in Buffalo, the second of three children, he grew up in Lake View and was a 1968 graduate of Frontier Central High School, where he was a member of the soccer, wrestling and track teams.

He enrolled at what was then Buffalo State College and played on the Bengals soccer team, where one of his teammates was former Buffalo Brave Randy Smith.

En route to a bachelor’s degree in psychology, he took time out to hitchhike across the U.S. After graduating, he went to New Orleans and worked in the maintenance shop at a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

He returned to Buffalo in 1979, worked as a sports car repairman briefly, then started a business exporting heavy truck components to South America.

He met his future wife, Laurie Brock, at Merlin’s, a nightspot on Elmwood Avenue, and soon was working at Max Brock Co. on Metcalfe Street, her family's scrap and recycling business. He changed his name to Lisk after they were married in 1982.

He assisted his wife in the business when she became president after death of her father, Jerome “Jerry” Brock, in 1994, and helped her operate Buffalo Bale Tie and Wire Co., also on Melcalfe Street, which her father started in the 1950s.

When his wife died in 2008, he became president of both companies. They closed when he retired in 2001.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a devoted Buffalo Bills fan. He and his wife attended all four Bills Super Bowl games.

Survivors include three daughters, Corinna Ceballos, Neely Kopitko and Molly Lisk; a brother, Richard Lyczkowski; a sister, Joanne Lyczkowski Schultz; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Aug. 9.