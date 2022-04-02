William Perry Bobo Jr., 75, local businessman and Army veteran

Jan. 10, 1947 - March 26, 2022
William Perry Bobo Jr., a local businessman, died March 26 at his home in East Amherst. He was 75.
Born in Charleston, S.C., Mr. Bobo was a 1964 graduate of Wallace High School in Charleston, where he was a member of the state champion school choir and drama club, 4-H Club and Future Business Leaders of America. He also was a standout fullback on the varsity football team.
Mr. Bobo developed his business and entrepreneurship skills early in life, starting with a car washing and waxing business while he was still in high school, according to his son, Kenneth. In addition, Mr. Bobo sold Fuller Brush items, as well as subscriptions to Jet and Ebony magazines, two Chicago-based publications that were targeted to African American readers.
In 1968, Mr. Bobo graduated from Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He also was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. After completing his studies, he served in the Army as a platoon leader, executive officer and troop commander of an armored cavalry corps in South Vietnam.
Mr. Bobo was honorably discharged in 1970, after which he began his journey in the business world in earnest, beginning with a 10-year stint at Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company, working in production and distribution management. In 1980, he was recruited by Abbott Laboratories, for which he worked in several positions in North Carolina and Texas before moving to Buffalo. In 1998, he retired as general manager of plant operations after 18 years with the company.
Mr. Bobo started WPTBobo Investment Partners, an investment company that was successful in mentoring young entrepreneurs and helping them to develop their businesses, according to his son.
He was the undergraduate advisor for the Kappa Alpha Psi Chapter for nine years and Polemarch of the Buffalo Alumni Chapter, as well as a member of the Northern Province Board of Directors for New York. The Northern Province also awarded him with the Robert L. Gordon Achievement Award, the highest award bestowed upon members who have made significant contributions to the province and the fraternity as a whole.
Mr. Bobo served as chairman of the Daniel R. Acker Scholarship, named for the former Buffalo NAACP Branch president who died in 1997.
Mr. Bobo served as a mentor and father figure to many.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, the former Pearl Taylor; two sons, Kenneth M. and Keith M.; his mother, Mildred S.; a sister, Yvonne Fordham; and five grandchildren.
A remembrance of Mr. Bobo's life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Trinity Baptist Church, 2930 Bailey Ave.