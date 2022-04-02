William Perry Bobo Jr., 75, local businessman and Army veteran

Jan. 10, 1947 - March 26, 2022

William Perry Bobo Jr., a local businessman, died March 26 at his home in East Amherst. He was 75.

Born in Charleston, S.C., Mr. Bobo was a 1964 graduate of Wallace High School in Charleston, where he was a member of the state champion school choir and drama club, 4-H Club and Future Business Leaders of America. He also was a standout fullback on the varsity football team.

Mr. Bobo developed his business and entrepreneurship skills early in life, starting with a car washing and waxing business while he was still in high school, according to his son, Kenneth. In addition, Mr. Bobo sold Fuller Brush items, as well as subscriptions to Jet and Ebony magazines, two Chicago-based publications that were targeted to African American readers.

In 1968, Mr. Bobo graduated from Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He also was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. After completing his studies, he served in the Army as a platoon leader, executive officer and troop commander of an armored cavalry corps in South Vietnam.