William Patterson Hart, 89, founder and chairman of Hart Hotels

July 3, 1931 – Jan. 8, 2021

William P. Hart's children followed their father into the hotel business, but in other cities.

"My sisters and I grew up in the business," said Mr. Hart's son, David P. Hart, who is now president and CEO of Hart Hotels Inc. "But none of us were here, we had left town. My mom convinced him that if he started his own company, we'd come back, and she was right."

Mr. Hart's four children and two sons-in-law have been working in the business for 35 years, David Hart said.

William Patterson Hart died Jan. 8 in a Hamburg rehabilitation facility, where he was recuperating from a fall in his Orchard Park home. He was 89.

At the time of his death, Mr. Hart remained chairman of Hart Hotels, which has an investment in 16 hotels, with several new projects in development.

"I called him 'semi-retired,' " his son said, "but his mind was very sharp all the way to the end, but I could always rely on him. He would remember detailed things from the business and the construction side of things.

"I always tell everybody, 'I went to Bill Hart University,' " David Hart said.