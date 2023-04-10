Dec. 7, 1954 – April 2, 2023

William Patrick Wiles, a retired Buffalo attorney and former Grand Island town attorney, died unexpectedly April 2 in Buffalo General Medical Center. He was 68.

Born in Buffalo, the fifth of six children, both of his parents were physicians. His father, Dr. Charles E. Wiles Jr., was a surgeon, and his mother, Dr. Jane Brady Wiles, was medical director for the Erie County Home Health Department and early in her career took part in the development of the Pap test for cervical cancer.

Mr. Wiles grew up in Snyder, attended Christ the King School and was a 1972 graduate of Canisius High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1976 from LeMoyne College, where he formed lifelong friendships among a group of classmates called the Newts.

At LeMoyne, he also met Veronica “Ronnie” Flynn, who became his wife in 1980, the year after he completed his juris doctor degree at St. John's University School of Law in New York City.

He joined the firm of Brown & Kelly in downtown Buffalo, where he practiced real estate, probate and general business law. A managing partner for many years, he retired about 10 years ago.

A member of the Bar Association of Erie County, he was a sponsor of the Fund for Troubled Lawyers.

Mr. Wiles moved to Grand Island in the 1980s, became chairman of the Grand Island Republican Committee and served as Grand Island town attorney from 1992 to 1999. He also was town attorney for the Town of South Dayton.

A past president of the Grand Island Lions Club, he was a longtime volunteer for the club's annual Special Kids Picnic. He also was a member of the former Midday Club in Buffalo and a past member of the Cherry Hill Country Club.

In addition to his wife, Veronica, who is retired as a project manager for the Center for Industrial Effectiveness at the University at Buffalo, survivors include a daughter, Haley Morgan; three brothers, Dr. Charles E. III, Dr. John B. and Patrick J.; and two sisters, J. Carroll Becker and Kathleen M. Wiles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island.