William O. Gorenflo, 86, operated locksmith and hardware business

Jan. 18, 1936 – June 24, 2022

William O. "Bill" Gorenflo, who owned and operated a Buffalo locksmith and hardware business for 40 years, died June 24 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 86.

Born in Buffalo, he was the oldest of five children and the only boy. He attended Buffalo School 74 and was a 1953 graduate of Bennett High School.

Drafted into the Army, he served stateside as a company clerk and later was a company clerk in the Army National Guard.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the University of Buffalo, where he met his wife, the former Lottie Jones, who was studying to become a registered nurse.

Mr. Gorenflo began working as a boy in the family business, which was opened in 1898 by his grandfather, Oscar W. Gorenflo, at Jefferson and Glenwood avenues, selling bicycles and repairing small appliances.

“Everybody knew them as the bicycle guys,” his wife said. “They sold Schwinn’s, Raleighs and those little red wagons. And they did repairs. Their motto was: ‘We’ll repair everything but broken hearts.'”

Mr. Gorenflo joined his father, Oscar B. Gorenflo, in the business in 1960. They stopped selling bicycles after the shop moved to 1349 Main St. at Laurel Street in 1970 and he became owner of the company in the 1970s.

As Gorenflo's Buffalo Wholesale Lock Co., it began concentrating on doors and door hardware, later adding electronics and commercial hardware sales and services. In the 1980s, it opened a retail store, Touch of Brass in Williamsville, providing decorative hardware. Since Mr. Gorenflo retired in the 2010s, the business has been operated by his son John.

He was a former member of the Buffalo Executive Club, an avid Bills and Sabres fan and enjoyed gardening and picnics.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, survivors include three sons, William O. Jr., Paul W. and John W.; a daughter, Mary M. Gorenflo; three sisters, Sally Watsen, Betty English and Louise Gregg; five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

Services were private.