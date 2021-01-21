William F. Nosbisch, 85, left orphanage as teen to earn money to reunite family

His years at the orphanage shaped his outlook on life and he always remained grateful for the assistance it provided to him and his siblings in saving them from hunger and the cold, Michael Nosbisch said.

“The orphanage was diverse. There were poor kids from different backgrounds, Black, Hispanic and they were all brothers to one another,” Michael Nosbisch said. “When we grew up, we never heard a racist word in our house.”

Mr. Nosbisch’s love of sports was also cultivated at the orphanage where youngsters played football, basketball and baseball, often several games a day to pass the time.

In his late teens, he won two local Golden Gloves middleweight championship fights.

“When he was drafted into the Army on Dec. 20, 1957, the same day as Elvis Presley, my dad ended up playing on the base baseball and football teams and traveled around the country competing against teams at other bases,” his son said.

When his two-year hitch was completed, Mr. Nosbisch returned to his wife, the former Frances Masset, and his job at Bethlehem Steel, where he advanced from an electrician apprentice to electrician in the plant’s bar mill. For a time, he and a close friend at the plant, Al Maudi, operated a concrete business.