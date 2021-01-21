William F. Nosbisch, 85, left orphanage as teen to earn money to reunite family

July 20, 1935 – Jan. 17, 2021
William F. “Bill” Nosbisch left an orphanage in Buffalo as a teenager to earn money so that his younger sister and brother could also get out and be reunited with their mother.
His mother, Florence Nosbisch, had faced a brutal decision after her husband and the father of their five children had abandoned them just after the Great Depression. Unable to afford food or coal, she placed her four youngest children in the German Roman Catholic Orphanage.
Bill Nosbisch left the orphanage after finishing his freshman year in high school so that he could work.
“My dad got a job as a stock boy,” Michael Nosbisch said, explaining how the paycheck from that job allowed Florence Nosbisch to bring her two youngest children home, too.
As for Mr. Nosbisch, he was determined never to let poverty again touch his life, working for decades as an electrician at Bethlehem Steel and operating his own commercial and residential electrical business, as he raised his own family.
But on Sunday, an unexpected adversary got the best of him. Mr. Nosbisch, 85, of Cheektowaga, died from Covid-19 complications at an Amherst nursing home where he was recovering from pneumonia and a mild heart attack and stroke, his family said.
His years at the orphanage shaped his outlook on life and he always remained grateful for the assistance it provided to him and his siblings in saving them from hunger and the cold, Michael Nosbisch said.
“The orphanage was diverse. There were poor kids from different backgrounds, Black, Hispanic and they were all brothers to one another,” Michael Nosbisch said. “When we grew up, we never heard a racist word in our house.”
Mr. Nosbisch’s love of sports was also cultivated at the orphanage where youngsters played football, basketball and baseball, often several games a day to pass the time.
In his late teens, he won two local Golden Gloves middleweight championship fights.
“When he was drafted into the Army on Dec. 20, 1957, the same day as Elvis Presley, my dad ended up playing on the base baseball and football teams and traveled around the country competing against teams at other bases,” his son said.
When his two-year hitch was completed, Mr. Nosbisch returned to his wife, the former Frances Masset, and his job at Bethlehem Steel, where he advanced from an electrician apprentice to electrician in the plant’s bar mill. For a time, he and a close friend at the plant, Al Maudi, operated a concrete business.
They later sold it, and Mr. Nosbisch and co-worker Frank Litterio started FJB Electric.
“I started tagging along on his jobs as a young boy and I’d ask him how he could finish a shift at Bethlehem and then go out to a job with his company," Michael Nosbisch said. "He’d say he had to feed me and my brothers Tom and Joe. He loved all of us.”
And though he had an intense work ethic, Mr. Nosbisch also knew how to enjoy life, according to his daughter DeAnn Swiatek.
He never missed his three sons’ baseball and football games, despite a busy schedule.
“He’d take these weeklong trips way up to northern Canada for fishing and hunting. He also loved beagles and golfing,” Swiatek said, adding that she marveled at his devotion to family.
Mr. Nosbisch also was active in Cub Scouts and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his wife, daughter and son, Mr. Nosbisch is also survived by sons Thomas and Joseph; and four grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial is set for 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Cheektowaga.