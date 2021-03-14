William E. Yokley, 93, retired NFTA transportation manager

July 4, 1927 – March 7, 2021
William E. Yokley, retired manager of transportation for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, died March 7 in his North Buffalo home after a short period of declining health. He was 93.
Born in Lynch, Ky., William Edward Yokley moved with his family to Louisville at the age of 3. Attending Central Colored High School in Louisville, he helped lead a successful petition drive by his graduating class to change the name to Central High School.
Enlisting in the Army in December 1945, he was stationed at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala., and served as a rifle instructor in the officer training school. He moved from Louisville to Detroit in 1955 and became a bus driver for the Detroit Department of Transportation.
In 1968, he met Lillian “Lisa” Tolbert, a single mother, when she was visiting Detroit and moved to Buffalo as their relationship grew. They were married July 5, 1969, and he accepted her children as his own.
Mr. Yokley began driving a bus for the NFTA in 1969 and was promoted to manager of transportation in 1989 after serving as district manager of the Metro Rail South Park Station. He retired in 1994.
Known to all as Bill, he became devoted to Cradle Beach Camp, which the Tolbert children attended as non-special needs children, and served as the camp’s year-round maintenance supervisor for more than 20 years.
As a member of St. John Baptist Church, he was a member of the Deacon Board and chairman of the Finance Committee under the Rev. Bennett W. Smith. Under Pastor Michael Chapman, he was chairman of the Deacon Board and an elder.
In addition, he was a member of the Board of Directors of the church’s Family Life Center and the Fruit Belt Community Development Center, the Trustee Ministry, the Layman’s League, the Usher Board and the Bells of St. John.
He helped establish the church’s Male Chorus and the St. John Credit Union. He also was maintenance supervisor for St. John Tower from 2008 until 2019.
He received numerous awards, including the Black Achievers in Industry Award from 1490 Enterprises Inc.
He enjoyed traveling and visited South Africa, China, Israel and Europe with his wife. He also attended out-of-town Buffalo Bills games with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, retired coordinator of reading curriculum for the Buffalo Public Schools, survivors include four sons, Herbert Tolbert, Bernard Tolbert, Donald Tolbert and Bruce Tolbert; a daughter, Brenda Tolbert; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life was held Sunday in St. John Baptist Church.