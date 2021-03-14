William E. Yokley, 93, retired NFTA transportation manager

July 4, 1927 – March 7, 2021

William E. Yokley, retired manager of transportation for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, died March 7 in his North Buffalo home after a short period of declining health. He was 93.

Born in Lynch, Ky., William Edward Yokley moved with his family to Louisville at the age of 3. Attending Central Colored High School in Louisville, he helped lead a successful petition drive by his graduating class to change the name to Central High School.

Enlisting in the Army in December 1945, he was stationed at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala., and served as a rifle instructor in the officer training school. He moved from Louisville to Detroit in 1955 and became a bus driver for the Detroit Department of Transportation.

In 1968, he met Lillian “Lisa” Tolbert, a single mother, when she was visiting Detroit and moved to Buffalo as their relationship grew. They were married July 5, 1969, and he accepted her children as his own.

Mr. Yokley began driving a bus for the NFTA in 1969 and was promoted to manager of transportation in 1989 after serving as district manager of the Metro Rail South Park Station. He retired in 1994.