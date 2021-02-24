William E. Peoples Jr., 80, entrepreneur and founder of Umoja group

When William E. Peoples Jr. turned 60 in 2000, he could no longer avoid a pressing thought that he should do more for the community.
That year he founded Umoja Inc., a nonprofit named for the Kwanzaa principle of “Unity.” The group focuses awareness on social issues, such as wrongful arrests and convictions, provides guidance for aspiring business owners and honors the efforts of others.
"He would say that people do their best work in life after they are 60 years old, and he just had a thought in his mind that he could not shake, that he needed to do more for his community," said his son, Armand Peoples. "At that point he had fewer distractions and more of a laser focus toward others."
Mr. Peoples died of complications of Covid-19 on Feb. 18, 2021, in the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized since Jan. 20. The Buffalo resident was 80.
"He was an incredibly down-to-earth man," said Armand Peoples. "He would give you the shirt off his back, but in the same breath, he wouldn't take any nonsense from anybody."
Mr. Peoples was born Aug. 5, 1940, in Buffalo, the third child of William Edward Peoples Sr. and Oralee Barber Peoples. He was a 1958 graduate of Lafayette High School, where he played trumpet in the band and was a member of the basketball and football teams.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966, serving as an officer in the 1st Relief Military Police Company in Fort Gordon, Ga., until his honorable discharge in 1969.
He attended Millard Fillmore College at the University at Buffalo.
In 1970, he bought the large building at the corner of East Ferry and Grider streets and operated it as the Port East restaurant and club, featuring jazz weekends and jam sessions.
He worked as a delivery driver for Wonder Bread from 1972 until 1995.
In 1979, he converted the Port East building into separate shops and opened the Bus Stop Deli there. In 1983, he added Bus Stop Liquors, and in 1985 Bus Stop Fashions, which operated for about five years. The deli's name was changed to Umoja Market Place in the 2000s, and Mr. Peoples retired in 2015.
But he continued to work with his nonprofit, Umoja, which names a Person of the Year and holds conferences for women and the elderly and on the family.
Through Umoja, Mr. Peoples supported and collaborated with the Stop the Violence Coalition, United Black Men’s Think Tank of Buffalo and Community Action Organization of Western New York.
A large man with a "deep, booming voice," his son said Mr. Peoples "could command a room with no problem." An avid Buffalo Bills fan, he loved jazz music.
Besides his son Armand, Mr. Peoples is survived by his partner of 33 years, Cynthia Cruz; four other sons, Basil Peoples, Jalaal Peoples, Kahlil Peoples and Najee Peoples; three daughters, Stephanie Henry, Nile Peoples, and Dionne Hawkins; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Pratt Willert Community Center, 422 Pratt St., with a funeral at 11:30 a.m.