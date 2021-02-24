William E. Peoples Jr., 80, entrepreneur and founder of Umoja group

When William E. Peoples Jr. turned 60 in 2000, he could no longer avoid a pressing thought that he should do more for the community.

That year he founded Umoja Inc., a nonprofit named for the Kwanzaa principle of “Unity.” The group focuses awareness on social issues, such as wrongful arrests and convictions, provides guidance for aspiring business owners and honors the efforts of others.

"He would say that people do their best work in life after they are 60 years old, and he just had a thought in his mind that he could not shake, that he needed to do more for his community," said his son, Armand Peoples. "At that point he had fewer distractions and more of a laser focus toward others."

Mr. Peoples died of complications of Covid-19 on Feb. 18, 2021, in the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized since Jan. 20. The Buffalo resident was 80.

"He was an incredibly down-to-earth man," said Armand Peoples. "He would give you the shirt off his back, but in the same breath, he wouldn't take any nonsense from anybody."