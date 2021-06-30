Whitney W. Mallam, 81, Niagara Falls attorney and civic leader

In the 1960s and early 1970s, he was an aide to State Senate Majority Leader Earl W. Brydges and was his representative on the New York State Crime Commission. He was a member of the New York State Bar Association and the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

A model train collector, he was a longtime member of the Niagara Orleans Model Railroad Engineers and had an extensive train layout in the basement of his Lewiston home.

He also had a passion for circuses and carnivals. He was a member of the New York State Showpeople's Association and had many friends and clients among people in the outdoor amusements business.

As a young man, Mr. Mallam worked many summers at Niagara Falls State Park, which includes the Three Sisters Islands and Brother Island, named after Parkhurst Whitney's children. Later he was a volunteer for the Niagara Falls Greeters Program and assisted at Fort Niagara and Artpark.

He was a longtime member of the Niagara Falls Rotary Club and a board member of Family and Children’s Services of Niagara and the Interfaith Housing Corp.

He also was a trustee for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for 28 years and continued to serve in leadership roles until his death.