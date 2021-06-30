Whitney W. Mallam, 81, Niagara Falls attorney and civic leader

Sept. 1, 1939 – June 25, 2021
Whitney Wade “Whit” Mallam, a Niagara Falls civic leader and an attorney in practice for 55 years, died June 25 of heart failure. He was 81.
Born in Niagara Falls, the son of prominent attorney James W. Mallam, he was the sixth generation of the Whitney family in the city.
He was the great-great-great-grandson of Parkhurst Whitney, who came to the Niagara Frontier in 1810 and operated the city’s leading hotel, the Cataract House, which also was a stop on the Underground Railroad.
Mr. Mallam was a 1957 graduate of the former DeVeaux School in Niagara Falls and attended Hobart College in Geneva, where he met his wife, the former Bonnie Salsbury, a student at William Smith College. They were married in 1960.
He completed his bachelor’s degree in American history at Hobart in 1961 and received his degree from the University at Buffalo Law School in 1964.
Mr. Mallam was a family law clerk and confidential clerk for many years to William L. Kellick Jr., the first Family Court judge in Niagara County, and he discovered that he found satisfaction in guiding people through difficult personal situations.
He began his practice in his father’s law office and later joined with David J. Mansour to establish the firm of Mallam, Mansour and Hager, with offices on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls.
In the 1960s and early 1970s, he was an aide to State Senate Majority Leader Earl W. Brydges and was his representative on the New York State Crime Commission. He was a member of the New York State Bar Association and the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.
A model train collector, he was a longtime member of the Niagara Orleans Model Railroad Engineers and had an extensive train layout in the basement of his Lewiston home.
He also had a passion for circuses and carnivals. He was a member of the New York State Showpeople's Association and had many friends and clients among people in the outdoor amusements business.
As a young man, Mr. Mallam worked many summers at Niagara Falls State Park, which includes the Three Sisters Islands and Brother Island, named after Parkhurst Whitney's children. Later he was a volunteer for the Niagara Falls Greeters Program and assisted at Fort Niagara and Artpark.
He was a longtime member of the Niagara Falls Rotary Club and a board member of Family and Children’s Services of Niagara and the Interfaith Housing Corp.
He also was a trustee for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for 28 years and continued to serve in leadership roles until his death.
In recent years, Mr. Mallam served on the administrative boards of Riverdale Cemetery and Historic Oakwood Cemetery, where Parkhurst Whitney and other family members are buried. He helped lead restoration of the cemetery.
A lifelong member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, he was a warden and vestryman for many years.
In addition to his wife, survivors include three daughters, Catherine Mallam, Laura Barefoot and Elizabeth Hare; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at noon Aug. 7 in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls.