Wesley B. Mayer, 81, award-winning sales representative for Quaker Oats

May 26, 1940 – Jan. 28, 2022
Wesley B. Mayer found his stride when he got a job as a local sales representative for Quaker Oats Co.
“He was very successful with the supermarkets at the time – Tops, Super Duper and Bells,” his daughter Suzanne L. Nawojski said.
His ability to get products well-placed on shelves and in displays earned him numerous sales awards during his 30 years with the company.
He died Jan. 28 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a short illness. He was 81.
Born in Buffalo, he was one of five children and the only boy. Mr. Mayer was a 1958 graduate of Kenmore High School, where he was a member of the basketball and track teams and was the kicker on the football team.
In 1959, he and Jeanne A. Gross, a classmate since junior high school, were married. He worked as a milk deliveryman and at various other jobs before joining Quaker Oats in 1968. He was assigned to Binghamton and Rochester before returning to the Buffalo area in 1972 and making his home in Lancaster. A past president of the Grocery Manufacturers Representatives of Western New York, he retired in 1998.
Mr. Mayer coached several teams in Lancaster Ponytails girls softball, enjoyed golfing and was an avid supporter of high school sports and the Buffalo Bills.
“He was a big man in size and personality and he had a great sense of humor,” his daughter said. “He was 6-3, 320 pounds. He had that type of presence. All of us played sports and he would be the guy up in the corner of the stands. He would debate with the refs on a regular basis.”
He was active for 25 years at Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, where he was an usher.
His wife, a typesetter for Bee Publications and a child care provider, died in 2002.
Survivors include three sons, Daniel, Dennis and Douglas; two daughters, Elizabeth Schaefer and Suzanne L. Nawojski; a sister, Judy Zvorsky; 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Eastern Hills Church, 8445 Greiner Road, Clarence.