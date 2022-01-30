Wesley B. Mayer, 81, award-winning sales representative for Quaker Oaks

May 26, 1940 – Jan. 28, 2022

Wesley B. Mayer found his stride when he got a job as a local sales representative for Quaker Oats Co.

“He was very successful with the supermarkets at the time – Tops, Super Duper and Bells,” his daughter Suzanne L. Nawojski said.

His ability to get products well-placed on shelves and in displays earned him numerous sales awards during his 30 years with the company.

He died Jan. 28 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a short illness. He was 81.

Born in Buffalo, he was one of five children and the only boy. Mr. Mayer was a 1958 graduate of Kenmore High School, where he was a member of the basketball and track teams and was the kicker on the football team.

In 1959, he and Jeanne A. Gross, a classmate since junior high school, were married. He worked as a milk deliveryman and at various other jobs before joining Quaker Oats in 1968. He was assigned to Binghamton and Rochester before returning to the Buffalo area in 1972 and making his home in Lancaster. A past president of the Grocery Manufacturers Representatives of Western New York, he retired in 1998.