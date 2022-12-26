Warren J. 'Scott' Alcock III, 70, attorney and boating enthusiast

Nov. 1, 1952 – Dec. 1, 2022

Warren J. "Scott" Alcock III, an attorney who loved life on the water, died Dec. 1 after a lengthy battle with leukemia. He was 70.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of four children, he was the son of Warren J. Alcock Jr., president of Darling and Co. After graduating from Williamsville South High School in 1970, he attended Ithaca College for two years, then completed a bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University at Buffalo.

He went on to graduate from the UB Law School and was licensed to practice in New York, California and Florida.

After doing legal work for a couple of years in New York City, he returned to Buffalo to join the firm of Farner and Farner, then went to San Francisco, where he was an attorney with the San Francisco Public Defender's Office.

He moved to Sarasota, Fla., in 1989 and maintained a practice from his home, which was more in accord with his lifestyle.

“He didn't like to wear a suit,” his sister Gretchen Alcock Hayden said. “He called them lawyer costumes.”

A member of the Buffalo Canoe Club, where his father was commodore, he shared his father's passion for sailing and crewed on his racing boats on Lake Erie and along the East Coast.

In Florida, he enjoyed water skiing and scuba diving and was a member of Mensa International.

He spent many summers at his family's seasonal residence in Point Abino, Ont., and returned to live in the Buffalo area in 2009 after he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Survivors include a brother, Stevens F.; a sister, Gretchen Alcock Hayden; and a longtime friend, Joseph F. Schwab Jr. Another sister, Sally J. Alcock, died in 2014.

A celebration of his life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Buffalo Yacht Club, 1 Porter Ave.