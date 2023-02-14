April 2, 1949 – Feb. 2, 2023

Walter Simpson cared passionately about the planet and its human and animal inhabitants. He pored himself into campaigns, altered his diet and living situation and sought a career where he hoped to make a difference.

"Walter was the leading voice for renewable energy early on, at the very beginning," former Erie County Legislator Joan Bozer said. "He was such a leader of the environmental community and just a giant of a guy who brought awareness to the UB campus as the energy officer, and did so many other wonderful things, too."

Mr. Simpson died Feb. 2 at Buffalo General Medical Center. He was 73.

He was born in Orange, N.J., and grew up in nearby Maplewood. After high school, he went to Lehigh University in pursuit of a degree in nuclear physics after earning the highest possible score on the SAT's advanced placement exam. But his opposition to the Vietnam War led him to change majors and transfer to Boston University, where he graduated with honors with a degree in philosophy. He earned a graduate degree in philosophy at the University at Buffalo.

Returning to his lifelong interest in science, Mr. Simpson added a UB master's degree in environmental studies with a focus on energy policy, and he taught undergraduate courses there, including environmental ethics and renewable energy systems.

In the late 1970s, Mr. Simpson followed his commitment to nuclear disarmament and opposition to U.S. foreign policy to become director of the Western New York Peace Center. It was there that he met his future wife, the former Nancy Lampka, a volunteer who became assistant director.

Mr. Simpson returned to UB in 1980 as the university's energy officer for the next 26 years. The numerous green, cost-saving measures were credited, he said, with saving the university over $100 million in energy costs.

Mr. Simpson also taught courses, including an introductory class for engineering students, supervised environmental internships and directed the UB Green Office created to involve students in alternative energy projects.

"Walter was particularly thrilled to teach the engineering class, knowing he was impacting a lot of students with his lectures and inspiring them to incorporate sustainability in their engineering careers," Nancy Simpson said.

Mr. Simpson was a certified energy manager and a LEED accredited professional. In 1997, a $17 million comprehensive energy project Simpson managed was awarded a national "Energy Project of the Year" by the Association of Energy Engineers.

Mr. Simpson, Bozer and others organized the Western New York Sustainable Energy Association in 1990. The Simpsons co-founded the Western New York Climate Action Coalition in 2006, and he helped organize and lead Clean Energy Jamestown, a coalition of 20 environmental organizations that succeeded in closing an operating coal-fired power plant.

After leaving UB, Mr. Simpson assisted 30 colleges and universities in developing energy sustainability programs through the Jesse Ball duPont Foundation of Jacksonville, Fla.

Mr. Simpson's commitment to energy conservation applied at home, too. He converted their home in Amherst into a passive and active solar home.

Mr. Simpson was also a committed vegetarian and animal rights activist. He was president and co-founder of Animal Rights Advocates of WNY, now Animal Advocates of WNY.

Mr. Simpson admitted sometimes questioning his zeal and all-consuming commitment. "Why do I keep at it?" Simpson said to Buffalo Spree in March 2000. "I don't know whether it's a sense of empathy I have, but when things are wrong, when the earth is being damaged, I feel a personal pain front and center in my mind and heart. I can't shake it. People of conscience have to speak truth to power."

Mr. Simpson was also engrossed in making locomotive technology environmentally sustainable. He was the author of "Diesel-Electric Locomotives," "Turbine Power" and "Steam Locomotive Energy Story." He also was editor and co-author of "The Green Campus Meeting: The Challenge of Environmental Sustainability," "Cool Campus! A How-To Guide for College and University Climate Action Planning" and the booklets "The Animal Connection" and "The Vegetarian Alternative."

The Simpsons were trained by former Vice President Al Gore's Climate Project as climate educators and activists. They were given the Sierra Club Niagara Group's Bruce Kershner Award in 2012 for their "endless and effective work on education about climate change."

Other survivors include a son, Jayson, and a daughter, Skye.

A celebration of Mr. Simpson's life will be held at a later date.