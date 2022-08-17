Walter M. Fuszara, 93, the night streets were his beat

Oct. 3, 1928 – Aug. 2, 2022

Few reporters in Western New York covered as many nightmarish events as Walter M. “Wally” Fuszara, the former night police reporter for The Buffalo News.

Mr. Fuszara spent most of his 40-year newspaper career working out of an office in Buffalo Police Headquarters. Closely monitoring a police radio on his desk, he’d hustle out to his car and join officers at the scenes of gruesome accidents, horrific crimes and heartbreaking tragedies.

He was so highly regarded by police and fire officials that they often escorted Mr. Fuszara to get a close-up view of these catastrophes, with the unspoken understanding that the newsman would leave the most graphic details out of his stories.

“Wally worked the midnight shift and dealt with officers who rarely met anyone in the media,” recalled Larry J. Baehre, a retired Buffalo Police lieutenant. “Over the years, he built up a very deep well of news sources. Everyone trusted Wally.”

Mr. Fuszara, a South Buffalo resident, died Aug. 2 in Erie County Medical Center following a short illness. He was 93.

If Mr. Fuszara was bothered by the ghastly incidents he covered, he rarely showed that to his family, according to his daughter, Deborah Fuszara.

“He almost never spoke about his work at home. When he got home from work, he immediately set aside that part of his life and concentrated on being a great family man for his wife and five kids,” she said.

She described her dad as “deeply religious, a devout Catholic.”

“I think that is what helped him to deal with the things he saw at work,” she said. “The first thing he did when he woke up every day was to get on his knees and pray, and I know he prayed before he went into work every night.”

Mr. Fuszara grew up in Buffalo’s Old First Ward. Instead of finishing high school, he left town at age 16 to work in New York City.

“To help his parents, he got a job at the Roosevelt Hotel there, and most of the money he made, he sent home,” his daughter said. “He returned to Buffalo after a year.”

Mr. Fuszara spent a brief time in the Army, but got an honorable discharge because of a hearing problem that caused him to wear a hearing aid.

At age 22, in 1951, he began working at what was then The Buffalo Evening News as a city desk clerk. According to his family, a big part of his job was running errands for editors and the late Kate Robinson Butler, whose family founded The News. Mrs. Butler later became the newspaper's president and publisher.

“She really liked my dad, he had tremendous respect for her,” Deborah Fuszara recalled. “I remember when we were little kids, she invited our whole family to the Butler Mansion for big Christmas parties.”

Always interested in becoming a writer, Mr. Fuszara “kept bugging the editors to let him write stories,” his daughter said.

In January 1966, Mr. Fuszara got a byline on a first-person story on the dangers of operating a gasoline-powered snowblower. He wrote about losing a fingertip while trying to pull out a chunk of ice that had jammed his snowblower.

Shortly after that, with help from the Buffalo Newspaper Guild, Mr. Fuszara became a reporter – one of the last to work at The News without a college degree in journalism.

He was assigned to the midnight-to-8 a.m. police shift, where he was often the only reporter working in the entire city.

Mr. Fuszara flourished in that role, writing hundreds of front page stories. His humble, non-threatening demeanor led many people to open up to him about harrowing situations.

In 1983, he and reporter Mike Vogel won the state Associated Press’ top award for feature writing, on a story about a dramatic hostage rescue on Davey Street in Buffalo.

He and Vogel previously shared a first-place Buffalo Newspaper Guild Page One Award for their 1981 coverage of a tragic fire that killed a 4-year-old Grand Island girl and her grandfather.

Deborah Fuszara recalled one story that especially upset her father.

“He went to the scene of a bad industrial accident, where a young man had been killed by a lathe machine,” she said. “My dad quickly realized that he had known this young man his entire life. He was the son of my dad’s best friend. That affected him very deeply for a long time.”

Mr. Fuszara earned a reputation for breaking major stories that often involved tragic and highly-emotional situations, recalled longtime News reporter Robert J. McCarthy.

“Nobody had better law enforcement sources in Western New York than Wally Fuszara. That’s because he was so trusted,” McCarthy said. “He was adored by The News staff, especially by young reporters whom he mentored through the challenges of covering police.”

The Buffalo Police Detectives and Detective Sergeants Association gave Mr. Fuszara a special award in 1983, honoring him for his “fair and impartial” reporting.

After his retirement in 1991, Mr. Fuszara threw himself into volunteer work. He was a Boy Scout leader and nature lover who enjoyed hiking and camping.

He was also an active member of two different parishes, St. John XXIII in West Seneca and St. Teresa’s in South Buffalo. He was active in the Right to Life Movement, and helped many needy families through his work in the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and the South Buffalo Community Table Soup Kitchen.

Mr. Fuszara especially loved joking and spending time with his 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He enjoyed music and dancing, and was extremely proud of his Polish-American and Irish-American heritage.

He is survived by four daughters, Diane Fuszara, Deborah Fuszara, Bernadette Thompson and Rebecca Jones, and a son, Robert. His wife of nearly 60 years, the former Annamarie Pygon, died in 2012.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Aug. 8 in St. John XXIII Church.