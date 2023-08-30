Walter H. Kemp Jr., one of Buffalo's leading church and school choir directors, began making music when he started taking piano lessons at the age of 9. Four years later, he was accompanist for the Eugene Lawrence Brotherhood Chorus and soon became its director as well, continuing all through high school.

Also a teacher and composer, he died unexpectedly Aug. 11 in New Orleans, La. He was 71.

Born in Buffalo, one of five children, his father was a supervisor in the Bethlehem Steel plant and a leader among church deacons.

He attended Genesee Humboldt Junior High School and graduated in 1971 from Bennett High School, where he sang in the chorus and other musical groups and was the school organist.

He went on to earn his bachelor's degree in music education in 1975 from Rosary Hill College, now Daemen University, and was pianist and director for the Jesse Chase Brotherhood Chorus. He later took graduate studies in music pedagogy.

He also was pianist and director of the youth choir at Trinity Baptist Church, where his father was a deacon.

Mr. Kemp taught vocal music in the Buffalo schools for 33 years at Schools 71, 72 and 79, Campus West School, City Honors School and McKinley High School.

At McKinley, he came to school early to teach choral singing before regular classes started for the day. In 2001, he took the McKinley chorus to Europe for performances in Germany, Switzerland and France. He retired in 2007.

Mr. Kemp also was active as a singer, accompanist and choir director. He and his group Saved performed at the Rev. Jesse Jackson's presidential campaign rally in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center in 1984.

A baritone soloist as well, he was featured regularly in Black History Month programs. He went on an international tour in Europe in 1998.

He also wrote and published numerous gospel songs. Three of his compositions were accepted into the National Convention of Choirs and Choruses program. His songs also were performed in Carnegie Hall and recorded.

A member of the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses in Buffalo, he attended the James Cleveland and Thomas Dorsey gospel conventions for nearly 40 years. At the time of his death, he had just taught one of his new compositions at this year's Thomas Dorsey convention.

He served on the board of trustees of Community Music School and received a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award for music from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1991.

He was first married to the former Ava Ferguson in 1978. He was remarried in 2000 to Sharon D. A. Trueheart in Bethel AME Church, where he was minister of music.

They moved to Houston in 2007. He joined the Houston Gospel Choirs and Choruses in 2013 and at the time of his death was minister of music at Spring Woods United Methodist Church in Cypress, a community within Houston.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Walter H. III, an avant-garde jazz keyboardist; two daughters, Aria Lauretta Kemp and Brianka Patterson; a brother, Vincent; and 10 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave. A musical celebration in his honor will be held in the church at 7 p.m. Friday.