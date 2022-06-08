W. Michael McNally, 68, certified financial planner, leader in Gyro International

Nov. 10, 1953 – May 25, 2022

W. Michael McNally, a certified financial planner and a leader in Gyro International, a social club that promotes friendship, died May 25 in his home in East Amherst after a three-year battle with a rare, small-cell neuroendocrine cancer. He was 68.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1972 graduate of Clarence High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from New England College in Henniker, N.H.

Mr. McNally began his career in banking with Western Savings Bank, then went into management with Buffalo Saving Bank and its successors, Goldome Bank and KeyBank. He was an officer with Goldome Bank and Goldome Realty Credit Corp.

After he became a certified financial planner, he worked primarily with TIAA/CREF and Prudential Securities. Also a former board member of Tapecon, Inc., he retired in 2016.

His parents were members of Gyro International, where they became friends with the parents of Cynthia Heath, who also were members. The two of them met at a Christmas party in 1980 and were married June 5, 1982.

Mr. McNally served three terms as president of the Buffalo Gyro Club and was governor of Gyro International District 3. He went on to become international president in 2013 and had been international secretary-treasurer since 2016. He and his wife traveled extensively for club events.

He recently was awarded the club’s Edward Steinbacher Lifetime Achievement Award, and previously received its Merit Award and Service Award.

A longtime parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Swormville, he served on the Parish Council. For the new church construction projects, he was a member of the planning committee and co-chairman of the building committee.

An outdoorsman and athlete, Mr. McNally enjoyed skiing and was a member of the Ski Patrol at Kissing Bridge. A baseball, softball and football player in his youth, he was an avid golfer and deer, duck and pheasant hunter.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three daughters, Meghan Badding, Kaitlyn McArthur and Shannon McNally; his father, Wayne M.; a brother, Timothy; a sister, Maureen Aderman; and two grandsons.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.