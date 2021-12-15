Vivian F. Greene, 96, longtime assistant principal at Kenmore West High School

Oct. 10, 1925 – Dec. 2, 2021

Vivian F. Greene, longtime assistant principal at Kenmore West High School, died Dec. 2 in Elderwood Village at Bassett Park, Amherst. She was 96.

Born in Silver Creek, she was a graduate of Kenmore High School, which later became Kenmore West. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University at Buffalo in 1948 and began teaching business classes at Kenmore High that September.

She went on to receive a master’s degree in education from UB, along with certification as a principal. She was a guidance counselor at Kenmore High, then became assistant principal in 1956. She retired in 1987.

Ms. Greene was active in the Kenmore West Alumni Association and helped organize her 50th class reunion.

She was a past president of the Twentieth Century Club and founding member of its foundation. She also was an officer of Chapter BV of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) International, which provides scholarships and grants for women. She was a dedicated Darwin Martin House volunteer and longtime recording secretary of the Kenmore Antique Study Group.