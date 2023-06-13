Sept. 10, 1945 – June 7, 2023

Virginia E. Grabiner, professor emerita in sociology and former director of women's studies at Buffalo State University, died unexpectedly June 7 in her home in Buffalo’s Parkside neighborhood. She was 77.

Born Virginia Louise Engquist in Minneapolis, Minn., the daughter of an electrical engineer, she moved to California with her family as a child.

She was a 1963 graduate of Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, Calif., and earned bachelor's and master's degrees and a doctorate in criminology from University of California, Berkeley, focusing on social justice, origins of crime and women’s issues. Her doctoral thesis, “Women’s Suffrage and Social Control,” was a pioneering study on the topic.

While a graduate student, she met Gene Grabiner, then a junior high school teacher in San Francisco, at a concert by The Band in Berkeley. She convinced him to take graduate studies in sociology at UC Berkeley and they were married Sept. 9, 1972.

When he took a position in the graduate school of education at the University at Buffalo in 1974, her husband said, they drove across country in a black 1963 Volvo that was loaded with 26 house plants, three cats and a parrot named Sato.

Dr. Grabiner joined the Buffalo State faculty in 1975, chaired the Sociology Department and founded the minor program in women's studies. She received the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1997 and retired in 2012.

She and her husband spent more than six weeks in the summer of 2005 at Xi'an International Studies University in China, on an invitation to lecture on American culture and politics.

Sometimes writing with her husband, she authored numerous articles on criminology and sexism, was editor of "The Sociologists of the Chair" and "Issues in Criminology." She also served on the editorial board of "Crime and Social Justice" and was a contributing editor to the 1970s journal The Insurgent Sociologist.

She was a member of Critical Criminology and a founding member of Radical Criminology.

She also was a costume designer and sewing instructor in the Summer at Sem program at Buffalo Seminary.

“She was wildly creative,” her daughter Nadia Lane said. “She made many Halloween costumes. She could turn a child into a bouquet or a butterfly or an octopus.”

An expert on vintage Terri Lee dolls, which were made by women in a woman-owned company, she gave presentations at local senior living centers, using her collection of more than 50, which began when she was 8 years old.

“My mom took me to the local toy store, and there, on a high shelf, was a line of beautiful dolls,” she told an interviewer for the Ken-Ton Bee in 2014. “I pointed to the one with the red hair, like mine. We took her home and from then on she was my favorite doll.”

In addition to her husband and daughter, survivors include a son, Brian; a sister, Deborah Engquist; and two grandsons.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.