Vincent R. Demme, 82, went from A&P butcher to food company executive

July 2, 1939 – July 24, 2021

In the final days of his lengthy battle against cancer, Vincent R. Demme looked back at his life with satisfaction, remarking to his son that he had done well "for a kid from South Division Street."

Diagnosed in February with stage 4 cancer, he died July 24 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, where he had stayed for 21 days. During "his valiant fight in trying circumstances," said his daughter Christine Roach, he was accompanied by a family member at all times. The Town of Tonawanda resident was 82.

Mr. Demme rose from being a butcher at a Buffalo A&P supermarket to a director of meat and seafood operations for Fleming Cos., which at the time was the largest food wholesaler in the country.

While he was unable to complete his college education, he was proud that his six grandchildren all earned bachelor's degrees, two had master's and two had doctorates.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of two children of Thomas and Anna Federico Demme, he graduated from Seneca Vocational High School in 1957, where he played intramural basketball, sang in the glee club and made the honor roll. He attended the University at Buffalo, then became a butcher at A&P, working for a while at the market in Central Park Plaza.