Vincent R. Demme, 82, went from A&P butcher to food company executive

July 2, 1939 – July 24, 2021
In the final days of his lengthy battle against cancer, Vincent R. Demme looked back at his life with satisfaction, remarking to his son that he had done well "for a kid from South Division Street."
Diagnosed in February with stage 4 cancer, he died July 24 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, where he had stayed for 21 days. During "his valiant fight in trying circumstances," said his daughter Christine Roach, he was accompanied by a family member at all times. The Town of Tonawanda resident was 82.
Mr. Demme rose from being a butcher at a Buffalo A&P supermarket to a director of meat and seafood operations for Fleming Cos., which at the time was the largest food wholesaler in the country.
While he was unable to complete his college education, he was proud that his six grandchildren all earned bachelor's degrees, two had master's and two had doctorates.
Born in Buffalo, the oldest of two children of Thomas and Anna Federico Demme, he graduated from Seneca Vocational High School in 1957, where he played intramural basketball, sang in the glee club and made the honor roll. He attended the University at Buffalo, then became a butcher at A&P, working for a while at the market in Central Park Plaza.
He worked for Acme Markets before being hired in 1979 by the S.M. Flickinger Co. in Cheektowaga. He was meat merchandiser/supervisor in 1984 when Flickinger, which had an annual sales volume of $1.75 billion, was purchased by Scrivner Inc., the parent company of Jubilee Foods.
Mr. Demme was meat merchandiser for Scrivner, which was purchased by Fleming Cos. in 1994. Fleming promoted him to statewide director of meat/seafood operations.
While working for Fleming, he launched the companywide fresh meat and poultry private label program, growing sales to more than $50 million annually, and developed and implemented the fresh seafood program.
In early 2000, Fleming Cos. announced that it was closing its Buffalo division, which at the time employed 400 workers.
After he retired in October 2001, he became an activist, rallying his neighbors in 2008 to oppose the state Department of Transportation's plan to reconfigure the hazardous intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Koenig and Ridge Lea roads. Mr. Demme went door to door to collect signatures of neighbors opposed to the plan, the most complicated and expensive of those considered, and spoke out at hearings about the negative impact it would have on the Green Acres community.
In April 2009, the state DOT announced that it had selected a less expensive design to solve issues at the intersection.
About 20 years ago, he started to winter in Florida with his companion, Lorraine Dissette. There he met a 96-year-old World War II veteran whom he convinced to take a Tampa Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., to see the World War II Memorial, said Mr. Demme's daughter Rosanne Siskar. Mr. Demme acted as his friend's volunteer guardian. The memorial opened in 2004, when many who fought in that war were infirm and unable to travel without an itinerary and an escort.
Mr. Demme was a volunteer guardian for a second veteran, and wished to accompany a third to honor his three uncles who had fought in the war, but was disqualified because he had reached the cutoff age of 75. His oldest grandson, Ryan Siskar, accompanied the final WWII veteran in his grandfather's place.
He was president of the board at 4 Seasons Estates in Largo, Fla., when a large developer wanted to buy the complex. Mr. Demme led the 330 residents in a campaign to keep the property in the residents' hands, his family said.
A devoted Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills fan, he attended the team's last three Super Bowls. He played bridge, watched game shows and did crossword puzzles. He was a history buff who enjoyed local East Delavan reunions, his family said.
With his companion, he enjoyed traveling the world.
Mr. Demme treasured his time with family. "He had nicknames for every single one of us, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren," said his daughter Christine Roach.
Survivors include a son, Michael; three daughters, Rosanne Siskar, Maria Demme and Christine Roach; a sister, Carol Fatta; his companion of 22 years, Lorraine Dissette; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday in Lombardo Funeral Home, 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst.