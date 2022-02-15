Vincent P. Mazurowski, 91, advertising sales manager for The News

Aug. 29, 1930 – Feb. 12, 2022
Vincent P. Mazurowski had a keen eye for detail.
“Everything had to be precise,” his cousin Barbara Maze said.
It served him well as a sales manager for many years in the advertising department at The Buffalo News, where his clients valued the close attention he gave to their accounts.
As chief designer for the committee that decorated The News lobby for the News Neediest Fund campaign at the holidays, he had the same approach. He came up with a new theme every year.
“He was passionate about the tree and making sure everything was just-so,” said Lisa Cislo, the newspaper’s community engagement manager, who assisted him. “He came back and did it for several years after he retired.”
He died Feb. 12 in the hospice unit of Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga following complications from a fall in October. He was 91.
Born in Buffalo, an only child, he was attending Hutchinson Central High School, studying drafting, when a cousin who worked at The News encouraged him to get a job as a copyboy in 1946. He worked at the mail desk and as a photographer and layout artist in the advertising department before going into sales.
He learned to speak Polish from his parents. When he was drafted into the Army in 1951, he was trained to read and write the language and was assigned to military intelligence in Europe as an interpreter.
Mr. Mazurowski returned to The News in 1953. As a sales representative, first for amusement accounts, then with specialty shops and department stores, he built relationships with many of the city’s business leaders.
Kate Butler, wife of the publisher of The News, often called upon his talents as a calligrapher, his cousin said. Whenever she had a dinner party, he would inscribe the names on cards for the place settings.
He went on to serve as division manager for shopping centers and malls. Later, he became advertising manager for the Sunday magazine and color comic sections. He also was the advertising department’s unofficial social director and was a mentor to many young people entering the advertising field.
“He was just the prototypical salesperson,” said Joseph Kirchmyer, who worked with Mr. Mazurowski for several years. “No matter who he met, he treated them with the same amount of respect. He was loved.”
“When I first graduated from college and began my accounting career, all the suits I wore were hand-me-downs from Vince,” said Mark Genet, a second cousin. “Not typical hand-me-downs – they were all like brand new!”
“To this day we treasure the two works of art he painted that are proudly displayed in our dining room,” Genet added in an email.
Genet also expressed appreciation for the company Mr. Mazurowski provided to his late mother after her husband died in 1989.
“She went and did things she never would have done if not for Vince,” he said.
He also was providing care for his own mother, who lived with him. He retired early from The News in 1993 so that he could devote more time to her.
A Kenmore resident for 35 years, he enjoyed gardening and had what was considered one of the nicest homes on the block when he sold it in 1998 to a developer building a drugstore. Before the house was moved, he invited his neighbors to come and take whatever plants they wanted.
“The back yard was beautiful, a lovely garden,” he told Buffalo News reporter Susan Schulman at the time. “I could not see a bulldozer coming and tearing everything up. I felt the shrubbery could be saved.”
He moved to the Tudor Plaza, a condominium tower on West Ferry Street, where he served as president of the board for many years and was chairman of the gardening committee.
“He organized all the landscaping,” his cousin Barbara Maze said, “even all the blades of grass.”
She noted that he also had photographic memory and could recall the slightest details from long-ago occasions.
“He could tell you what color dress my husband’s mother was wearing in June 1952,” she said. “Once you told him something, he never forgot.”
He enjoyed the arts, fashion and traveled extensively in retirement, often visiting friends in New York City.
Survivors include several cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1029 Delaware Ave.