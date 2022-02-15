Vincent P. Mazurowski, 91, advertising sales manager for The News

“To this day we treasure the two works of art he painted that are proudly displayed in our dining room,” Genet added in an email.

Genet also expressed appreciation for the company Mr. Mazurowski provided to his late mother after her husband died in 1989.

“She went and did things she never would have done if not for Vince,” he said.

He also was providing care for his own mother, who lived with him. He retired early from The News in 1993 so that he could devote more time to her.

A Kenmore resident for 35 years, he enjoyed gardening and had what was considered one of the nicest homes on the block when he sold it in 1998 to a developer building a drugstore. Before the house was moved, he invited his neighbors to come and take whatever plants they wanted.

“The back yard was beautiful, a lovely garden,” he told Buffalo News reporter Susan Schulman at the time. “I could not see a bulldozer coming and tearing everything up. I felt the shrubbery could be saved.”

He moved to the Tudor Plaza, a condominium tower on West Ferry Street, where he served as president of the board for many years and was chairman of the gardening committee.