Vincent D. "Jimmy" Lorigo Sr., 86, fabled meat shop owner on Buffalo's West Side

May 12, 1935 – Feb. 16, 2022

Vincent D. “Jimmy” Lorigo Sr., whose meat market on Buffalo’s West Side was a mecca for lovers of Italian sausage, died Feb. 16 in his Buffalo home. He was 86.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1953 graduate of Canisius High School. He began working in his father Pasquale’s butcher shop on Swan Street when he was 12 years old, helping to make sausage from the family’s recipe, and took over the business in the 1970s.

Lorigo’s Meating Place moved to 185 Grant St. in the 1980s into a nearly 70,000 square-foot building that boasted a 40-foot-long meat counter with a full range of groceries and produce, plus a variety of Italian items and other ethnic specialties. It included a wholesale business that supplied local restaurants.

Dan Creahan, writing for Buffalo Rising in 2009, noted: “The meat counter serves beef, chicken, pork, lamb, veal and goat. Their stock reflects the eclectic neighborhood, so a cook looking to fix a Puerto Rican sofrito, a Dominican habichuelas con dulce, a Somali anjeera or an Italian bragiole can find everything under one roof.”