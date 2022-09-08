Victor A. Marrale Sr., 87, retired Tops Markets executive

March 8, 1935 – Sept. 5, 2022

Victor A. Marrale Sr., of East Aurora, a retired Tops Markets executive, died Sept. 5 in Mercy Hospital from complications following surgery. He was 87.

Born in Buffalo, the third of four children and the only boy, he grew up on the West Side, was an altar boy at Holy Angels Catholic Church and attended Holy Angels School. As a senior at Bishop Fallon High School, he was a member of the school's Manhattan Trophy-winning 1952 basketball team and earned All-Catholic honors.

The Bishop Fallon High School/Holy Angels Collegiate Institute Alumni Association inducted him into their Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 for his basketball achievements.

Mr. Marrale began his career after high school as a car salesman and met the former J. Cairn Eastman when she came to dealership to buy a Thunderbird. When they were married in 1961, he had joined the general merchandising division of Tops Markets.

He advanced to vice president and director of general merchandising at the Tops subsidiary, G&G Sales and Service, and later became president. He was instrumental in opening Vix Discount Drugstores, another Tops subsidiary, which was named after him.

He left Tops in 1987 and started his own business, Marrale Marketing, a general merchandising distributor of household goods, toys and health and beauty items.

After he retired in 1995, he moved from Clarence to East Aurora and became an active volunteer. He was a delivery man for Meals on Wheels in the East Aurora area and for Portable Means, a similar service operated by the First Presbyterian Church of East Aurora.

He particularly enjoyed volunteering for the Toy Town Museum. In 1998, he was named its Volunteer of the Year and was grand marshal of the ToyFest parade and celebration.

He was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the East Aurora Village Board in 2007 but was defeated in his run for a full term.

He was a longtime deacon at Lancaster Community Baptist Church, making sure that everyone attending the annual children's Christmas program had a bag of candy.

He also volunteered as a driver for the American Cancer Society, providing transportation to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for those in need.

A lifelong sportsman, he played softball for G&G and in the Under 40 League in Clarence. He was a coach for his daughter's Clarence girls’ softball team and served as league president for several years.

A devoted New York Yankees fan, he attended many Buffalo Braves, Buffalo Stallions, Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres games.

Survivors include his wife, a retired nurse practitioner; four sons, Victor A. Jr., Michael F., David T. and Mark A.; two daughters, Kathryn M. Riedy and Jennifer L. Benzel; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 1645 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca.