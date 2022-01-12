Val Bias, 63, crusader for better care for those with hemophilia and HIV/AIDS

“Val’s goal with the ACT initiative was to standardize access to resources and education for every person with a bleeding disorder, whether they lived in a big city with great resources or a small rural community where the nearest chapter was miles away,” said Dawn Rotellini, NHF’s chief operating officer.

He led the creation of a program that offered free genetic testing for people with hemophilia and to confirm potential carriers of the disorder. He also worked with the Centers for Disease Control to promote research programs for hemophilia and collaborated with a manufacturer to establish a program to find the cause of hemophilia.

His first wife Katie died in 1992. He and Robin, daughter of Chautauqua Institution president Daniel L. Bratton and a stage manager for musical theater companies and the Greater Buffalo Opera, met when he came home to visit a few years later. They were introduced by a mutual friend, the actor Tim White, in a bar frequented by theater people. He and Mr. Bias had volunteered together as teens at Children’s Hospital.