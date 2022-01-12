Val Bias, 63, crusader for better care for those with hemophilia and HIV/AIDS

March 20, 1958 – Dec. 30, 2021
Val Bias, who overcame the effects of a bleeding disorder that disabled him as a child growing up in Buffalo and successfully pushed on a national level for better health care for those with hemophilia and HIV/AIDS, died unexpectedly Dec. 30 in Mercy Hospital. He was 63.
Mr. Bias had returned to Western New York after retiring in 2019 as chief executive officer of the National Hemophilia Foundation, a post he held for 11 years.
Diagnosed with severe hemophilia B at birth, he attended Buffalo School 84, which served students with disabilities.
“He was a boy that liked to play,” his wife Robin Bratton-Bias said, “but he would fall and shatter his kneecaps. He spent a lot of time as a child in hospitals. His mother and aunts took care of him. He was raised in a strong family.”
He attended Bishop Turner High School and enrolled at Friends World College, now part of Long Island University. As part of its internship program, he spent a year in San Francisco, where his brother Byron was living, assisting in a home for autistic children.
“He decided not to go back to Long Island,” his wife said. “His backyard neighbor was (then-San Francisco mayor) Dianne Feinstein.”
He began working in child care at the YMCA in Albany, Calif., and advanced to become activities director and co-executive director. He also completed a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Hayward, now California State, East Bay, where he majored in human development.
When two Bay Area hospitals and the Hemophilia Foundation of North California established the region’s first hemophilia summer camp, he became a counselor and went on to be the camp’s program director. He established a leadership program that trained counselors and continued serving as director until he moved to New York City in 2008.
Having contracted hepatitis from blood transfusions and HIV from a clotting factor infusion, he became co-chairman of the National Hemophilia Foundation’s Blood Safety Working Group and encouraged the Federal Drug Administration to mandate testing on all blood donations.
A member of the National Hemophilia Foundation board of trustees, he was sent to Washington, D.C., in 1994 to represent the foundation as a lobbyist. He pressed Congress for a compassionate relief fund for those living with bleeding disorders and HIV/AIDS, which led to the passage of the Ricky Ray Hemophilia Relief Fund Act of 1998.
“It didn’t take him long to understand the politics of D.C.,” said former National Hemophilia Foundation president Mark Skinner. “Very few people have (his) skill set and a personality that can get along with everyone, from congressmen, government agency heads, advocacy group leaders and patients.”
From 1999 to 2003, he was an advocate and consultant on bleeding disorders with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and the University of California, San Francisco.
Mr. Bias went to Sacramento, Calif., in 2003 as executive director of the Hemophilia Council of California, where he expanded its outreach to legislators and its service to those with bleeding disorders.
During his five years with the Council, he created its Future Leaders Program to train youth as advocates for those with bleeding disorders. When a budget crisis threatened the organization’s state funding, he successfully lobbied to keep support for two years until alternative funding could be found.
He had served as board chairman of the National Hemophilia Foundation in the early 1990s. As the foundation’s CEO from 2008 to 2019, he was in the thick of the debate over health care reform. He pushed strongly to provide insurance for those with pre-existing conditions in the Affordable Care Act and to eliminate caps on lifetime coverage.
His colleagues at NHF said his biggest achievement came in 2009 with the creation of ACT (Access to Care Today, Achieving Cures Tomorrow), which strengthened the organization down to the local chapter level and encouraged research.
“Val’s goal with the ACT initiative was to standardize access to resources and education for every person with a bleeding disorder, whether they lived in a big city with great resources or a small rural community where the nearest chapter was miles away,” said Dawn Rotellini, NHF’s chief operating officer.
He led the creation of a program that offered free genetic testing for people with hemophilia and to confirm potential carriers of the disorder. He also worked with the Centers for Disease Control to promote research programs for hemophilia and collaborated with a manufacturer to establish a program to find the cause of hemophilia.
His first wife Katie died in 1992. He and Robin, daughter of Chautauqua Institution president Daniel L. Bratton and a stage manager for musical theater companies and the Greater Buffalo Opera, met when he came home to visit a few years later. They were introduced by a mutual friend, the actor Tim White, in a bar frequented by theater people. He and Mr. Bias had volunteered together as teens at Children’s Hospital.
“He said to me, ‘Here is my dearest friend in the world,’” she said. They wound up talking until the bar closed at 4 a.m., she said, then went to breakfast. They were married in 2000. They moved from New Jersey to Westfield in 2020 to be closer their families.
Survivors also include a son, Langston; and two brothers, James Jr. and Byron.
A celebration of his life is planned this spring in the Hemophilia Memorial Circle, which he helped establish in memory of those with hemophilia who lost their lives to AIDS, in the National AIDS Memorial Grove in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.