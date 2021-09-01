Truman Beckley Brown, 83, teacher at Amherst Central High School

A member of the New York State United Teachers, he also served for a number of years in the Army Reserve.

He and his wife, the former Barbara Brady Hassett, a nurse practitioner, were married Aug. 5, 1989, by U.S. District Judge John T. Curtin, a friend of his and a relative of hers through marriage.

A sailing enthusiast, he often served as a crew member during races from the Buffalo Canoe Club.

“He was a Jersey boy, a lifelong sailor and lover of the sun,” his wife said. “Sailboat racing was his passion.”

He also came to share her passions for tennis and bicycling. They often were seen cycling near their Amherst home and took many bicycle trips overseas, riding through Europe with International Bicycle Tours.

After they bought a summer home in Port Colborne, Ont., in 1999, he joined Chorus Niagara, a 100-voice ensemble based in St. Catharines and directed by Robert Cooper, a celebrated choral conductor from Toronto. He served as chairman of the chorus in 2009-2010.

“Beck sang all his life,” his wife said. “He was in the glee club at Cornell and he sang under Barbara Wagner in the Unitarian Universalist choir (in Buffalo).”