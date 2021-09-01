Truman Beckley Brown, 83, teacher at Amherst Central High School

Nov. 24, 1937 – Aug. 18, 2021
Truman Beckley Brown, an economics and history teacher for 27 years at Amherst Central High School, died Aug. 18 under hospice care in his Amherst home. He was 83.
Born in Plainfield, N.J., the younger of two children, he was the son of Ernest T. Brown, an architect. His mother, Ruth Beckley Brown, was a homemaker.
He attended North Plainfield High School and graduated in 1955 from Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J. He majored in economics at Cornell University, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He pursued graduate studies at Cornell after receiving his bachelor’s degree in 1959 and earned a doctorate in history from the University at Buffalo in 1985.
Known to many as Beck, Dr. Brown primarily taught advanced placement history and economics at Amherst High. After retiring in 1991, he graded papers in advanced placement economics for the College Board and worked as a financial planner.
He was the author of “A Teaching Guide to Comparative Economic Systems: U.S.A. – U.S.S.R.,” published in 1961, and “The American Historical Association and the Schools: A Study of Condescension and Protection in the Twentieth Century,” his doctoral dissertation at UB, which was published in 1985.
He was honored in 2012 by the Amherst Central Alumni Foundation, which named him a distinguished educator emeritus. The citation declared: “Beck was a tremendously effective and creative teacher whose sage advice, wisdom, guidance and mentorship inspired several generations of Amherst students.”
A member of the New York State United Teachers, he also served for a number of years in the Army Reserve.
He and his wife, the former Barbara Brady Hassett, a nurse practitioner, were married Aug. 5, 1989, by U.S. District Judge John T. Curtin, a friend of his and a relative of hers through marriage.
A sailing enthusiast, he often served as a crew member during races from the Buffalo Canoe Club.
“He was a Jersey boy, a lifelong sailor and lover of the sun,” his wife said. “Sailboat racing was his passion.”
He also came to share her passions for tennis and bicycling. They often were seen cycling near their Amherst home and took many bicycle trips overseas, riding through Europe with International Bicycle Tours.
After they bought a summer home in Port Colborne, Ont., in 1999, he joined Chorus Niagara, a 100-voice ensemble based in St. Catharines and directed by Robert Cooper, a celebrated choral conductor from Toronto. He served as chairman of the chorus in 2009-2010.
“Beck sang all his life,” his wife said. “He was in the glee club at Cornell and he sang under Barbara Wagner in the Unitarian Universalist choir (in Buffalo).”
In addition to his wife, survivors include Jennifer Wolf, a daughter from his first marriage; his wife’s sons, David A. Hassett and Rev. Stephen A. Hassett; and two grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave.