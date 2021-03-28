Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher, 38, 'always wanted to be out in the action'

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2017, on an overpass connecting the Sagtikos Parkway with the Long Island Expressway in Commack, Trooper Gallagher spotted a disabled motorist. He pulled over his patrol car, turned on the flashing lights and got out to help. Cars swerved around him as he placed warning flares on the pavement until a 23-year-old driver came along who was text messaging.

“Joe flew through the air, landing on his head,” his brother said. “He had to undergo a couple different surgeries. They had to remove a section of skull to remove the pressure on his brain. He could no longer speak or walk under his own power. He could hear and understand what was said to him, but he couldn’t communicate with us.”

Under constant care until he died Friday in the Gurwin Jewish Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Commack, he was 38. Flags are flying at half-staff across New York State in his honor.

Born in Buffalo, the second of four children, he attended Waterfront Elementary School. He also went to religious instruction classes at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in South Buffalo “every week without fail,” his brother said. “We were a very devout Catholic family.”