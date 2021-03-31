Timothy R. Dzierba, 74, longtime Medaille College history professor

Sept. 5, 1946 – March 9, 2021

Timothy Rodger Dzierba, a professor at Medaille College for more than 30 years, died March 9 in Albuquerque, N.M., where he had lived since 2015. His family said the cause was heart complications. He was 74.

Born in Buffalo, the second of three children, he attended St. John Gualbert Elementary School and graduated in 1964 from Diocesan Preparatory Seminary in Buffalo, where the yearbook noted that he was the best orator in the class.

Deciding not to become a priest, he enrolled at Canisius College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in history in 1968, then served in the Army in the Vietnam War with the 82nd Airborne Division.

Returning from service, he taught at Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga for a year, then was a lecturer for a year at Villa Maria College while earning a master’s degree in history from Buffalo State College.

He joined the Medaille faculty in 1972 and went on to complete a doctorate in history from the University at Buffalo. He became a tenured professor at Medaille in 1979 and retired in 2014.