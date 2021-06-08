Timothy E. Smith, 83, City of Tonawanda recreation director who developed programs for people with disabilities

May 19, 1938 – May 21, 2021

Timothy E. Smith, a City of Tonawanda recreation director who was instrumental in starting the Special Olympics in Western New York and other programs for people with disabilities, died May 21 in Marliere Hospice House, New Port Richey, Fla., after a lengthy illness. He was 83.

Born in North Tonawanda, the older of two boys, he was the son of a City of Tonawanda police captain. His maternal grandfather, Frank E. Stahl, superintendent of Columbus McKinnon Chain Co., obtained patents for metal alloy chains that greatly contributed to the company’s success.

He was a 1956 graduate of Tonawanda High School, where he was a running back on the football team. After serving in the Army stateside, he attended the University of Buffalo.

Mr. Smith worked for the City of Tonawanda for a few years before he became the city’s recreation director in 1970. He developed several gym and swimming programs for special needs children and adults. He also worked with Arlene Smith, no relation, in establishing the local Special Olympics program for athletes with disabilities.