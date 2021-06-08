Timothy E. Smith, 83, City of Tonawanda recreation director who developed programs for people with disabilities

May 19, 1938 – May 21, 2021
Timothy E. Smith, a City of Tonawanda recreation director who was instrumental in starting the Special Olympics in Western New York and other programs for people with disabilities, died May 21 in Marliere Hospice House, New Port Richey, Fla., after a lengthy illness. He was 83.
Born in North Tonawanda, the older of two boys, he was the son of a City of Tonawanda police captain. His maternal grandfather, Frank E. Stahl, superintendent of Columbus McKinnon Chain Co., obtained patents for metal alloy chains that greatly contributed to the company’s success.
He was a 1956 graduate of Tonawanda High School, where he was a running back on the football team. After serving in the Army stateside, he attended the University of Buffalo.
Mr. Smith worked for the City of Tonawanda for a few years before he became the city’s recreation director in 1970. He developed several gym and swimming programs for special needs children and adults. He also worked with Arlene Smith, no relation, in establishing the local Special Olympics program for athletes with disabilities.
“He cared a lot about the kids and the community,” his daughter Lisa Smith said. “He was very old school in many ways, but his thinking was very innovative for people with disabilities. There wasn’t much for them in the 1970s.”
Mr. Smith greatly expanded the city’s athletic programs, formed new sports leagues for women and girls and established a teen center in the Tonawanda Armory to provide activities for youth to keep them out of trouble. He took early retirement for medical reasons in 1994.
He was a leader in the planning to build a new band shell in Niawanda Park on Tonawanda’s waterfront and started its summertime programming.
With his youngest daughter Jennifer, then 11, serving as his campaign manager, he won election to the Tonawanda School Board and served one term in the early 1980s.
He spent many summers with his family in Canada, headed the drive to incorporate the Beckley Beach, Ont., Cottagers Association and served as one of its early presidents.
He continued to spend summers there after moving to New Port Richey in 2002. An avid tennis player and fisherman, he was known as “Mr. Fish” by youngsters at the beach in Canada.
He was married to the former Jean Westfield, a Tonawanda School District office assistant, in 1963. She died in 1989. He was remarried in 1994 to the former Sandra Beach.
Survivors also include three daughters, Lisa Smith, Amy Cuellar and Jennifer Smith Grohusko; two step-daughters, Diane Hoolihan and Cheryl McCabe; two step-sons, Daniel Patrick and Steven Patrick; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. June 29 in First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda.