Thomas R. Cassano, 77, attorney prominent in matrimonial and family law

July 4, 1944 – Jan. 9, 2022
Thomas R. Cassano, a Buffalo attorney prominent in matrimonial and family law, died Jan. 9 in Florida of complications from treatment for leukemia. He was 77.
Born in Rochester, the oldest of four children, he was a 1962 graduate of Aquinas Institute of Rochester, which then was an all-boys high school. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University at Buffalo in 1966 and graduated with honors from the University of Toledo College of Law with a juris doctor degree in 1970.
He joined a firm that became Offermann, Cassano, Greco, Slisz & Adams, one of the city’s foremost matrimonial law practices, with offices on the 17th floor of the Statler Tower. It was noted for its associates who went on to become judges, including Eugene Pigott Jr. of the state Court of Appeals and several State Supreme Court and Appellate Division justices.
Mr. Cassano was a co-managing partner and, after the firm dissolved in 2009, he served as executive counsel in the matrimonial department of HoganWillig for 10 years.
He received high ratings for his legal work. He was included in Best Lawyers in America-Family Law for more than 25 years. He also was honored as Buffalo Area Family Lawyer of the Year in 2011 by Best Lawyers in America.
His wife of 31 years, the former Donna Giglia, daughter of Clarence Town Supervisor Carl Giglia, said that when she met him, he had been highly recommended by another attorney.
“Marjorie Mix came up to me and said he’s extremely intelligent and he’s well prepared,” she said. “He also was extremely honest.”
Respect for his integrity led to an appointment to the Eighth Judicial District Court Grievance Committee, which reviews professional complaints against lawyers in Western New York.
Mr. Cassano served on the executive committee of the New York State Bar Association’s Family Law Section and was a member of the state organization’s Matrimonial Practice and Rules Advisory Committee. He also served on the Board of Governors of the State of New York Attorneys Client Fee Dispute Resolution Program.
He was a certified fellow of the prestigious American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers for more than 40 years and a former vice president of its New York chapter.
He wrote numerous articles, gave many lectures for state and local bar associations and was generous in sharing his expertise as a mentor for young attorneys.
A fast-pitch softball player in his youth, he pitched for teams in the Bar Association league and in local tavern leagues. He also regularly hosted friends and associates at his hunting cabin near Franklinville.
He and his wife lived in Amherst and wintered in Florida for many years. Since 2015, they made their home in Lake Worth Beach.
Survivors also include two sons, Thomas Jr. and Adam; a daughter, Carly Cassano; a brother, Stephen; two sisters, Anita Cassano and Renée Lampila; and four grandchildren.
A memorial service in Buffalo will be held in the summer at a time to be announced.