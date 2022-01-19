Thomas R. Cassano, 77, attorney prominent in matrimonial and family law

His wife of 31 years, the former Donna Giglia, daughter of Clarence Town Supervisor Carl Giglia, said that when she met him, he had been highly recommended by another attorney.

“Marjorie Mix came up to me and said he’s extremely intelligent and he’s well prepared,” she said. “He also was extremely honest.”

Respect for his integrity led to an appointment to the Eighth Judicial District Court Grievance Committee, which reviews professional complaints against lawyers in Western New York.

Mr. Cassano served on the executive committee of the New York State Bar Association’s Family Law Section and was a member of the state organization’s Matrimonial Practice and Rules Advisory Committee. He also served on the Board of Governors of the State of New York Attorneys Client Fee Dispute Resolution Program.

He was a certified fellow of the prestigious American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers for more than 40 years and a former vice president of its New York chapter.

He wrote numerous articles, gave many lectures for state and local bar associations and was generous in sharing his expertise as a mentor for young attorneys.